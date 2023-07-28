Aussies Will Need to Pay Up For the Corvette Z06, Starting at $227,000 USD

General Motors

When Chevrolet announced that the C8 Corvette would be offered in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in model history, there was naturally a lot of excitement in markets like Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Unfortunately for our friends Down Under, General Motors Specialty Vehicles has just released pricing information for the 2024 model year Stingray and Z06, with MSRPs you’d expect to find coming from Maranello or Stuttgart.

Pricing for the flat-plane monster is slated to begin at $336,000 AUD, which is more than $227,000 in American dollars based on current exchange rates. That pricing includes Australia's Goods and Services tax, as well as the national luxury car tax. Dealer delivery fees and other on-road costs such as stamp tax are not included. That means customers could easily shell out another $15,000 before options even come into question.

For reference, a new Porsche 911 GT3 carries a base price of around $369,600 AUD before on-road costs. A Ferrari Roma is a bit pricier still, carrying a MSRP of $409,888 before on-road fees Down Under. Not normally the type of cars you expect to be within the same ballpark as a Corvette.

GMSV

It's important to note that every Chevrolet Corvette Z06 destined for Australian shores will be a range-topping 3LZ model. In the United States, a 3LZ-specced Z06 with no options starts at $126,840 with destination charges included. That means GM is tacking an additional $100,000 on top of that price for the Australian market. For a better idea of what kind of car you can get for that cash here in the States, a brand new 911 GT3 RS starts at $223,800.



Things are slightly more reasonable when looking at the updated pricing for the 2024 Corvette Stingray in Australia. The car is only offered in 2LT or 3LT trim, but can be had in either a coupe or convertible configuration. A 2LT coupe will cost Aussie buyers will have to fork over $175,000 AUD, or nearly $119,000. A similarly specced drop top is about $190,000 AUD. The 3LT coupe and convertible models are priced at $190,000 AUD ($128,494) and $205,000 AUD ($138,637), respectively.

Story continues

DW Burnett

General Motors Specialty Vehicles in the Australian wing of GM is the brand distributing these Corvettes. It replaced Holden since it ceased operations in 2021. GMSV currently provides customers with a select number of Silverado 1500 and HD trims in right-hand drive, as well as the Stingray.

Customers can expect delivery of their 2024 Corvette products to start during the fourth quarter of the year. That said, don’t expect the upcoming E-Ray model to arrive Down Under quite yet. GMSV doesn’t intend to have the hybridized variant on offer until next calendar year, and hasn’t shared any pricing information. If it’s anything like American E-Ray pricing, that Z06 won’t be the only Vette trading hands at over $300,000 AUD.

GMSV

You Might Also Like