Is AuStar Gold (ASX:AUL) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that AuStar Gold Limited (ASX:AUL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is AuStar Gold's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AuStar Gold had debt of AU$7.1k at the end of December 2018, a reduction from AU$739.4k over a year. However, it does have AU$2.60m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$2.59m.

ASX:AUL Historical Debt, August 7th 2019 More

How Strong Is AuStar Gold's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AuStar Gold had liabilities of AU$670.4k due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$2.60m as well as receivables valued at AU$204.2k due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$2.13m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that AuStar Gold has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that AuStar Gold has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is AuStar Gold's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, investors are probably hoping that AuStar Gold finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is AuStar Gold?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that AuStar Gold had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$4.9m of cash and made a loss of AU$1.6m. With only AU$2.6m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. For riskier companies like AuStar Gold I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.