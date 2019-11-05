Austar Lifesciences (HKG:6118) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Austar Lifesciences Limited (HKG:6118) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Austar Lifesciences's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Austar Lifesciences had CN¥20.0m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. But it also has CN¥165.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥145.6m net cash.

SEHK:6118 Historical Debt, November 5th 2019

A Look At Austar Lifesciences's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Austar Lifesciences had liabilities of CN¥590.2m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥33.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥165.6m as well as receivables valued at CN¥418.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥39.5m.

This state of affairs indicates that Austar Lifesciences's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the CN¥2.41b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Austar Lifesciences also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Austar Lifesciences's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Austar Lifesciences wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by53%, to CN¥966m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Austar Lifesciences?

While Austar Lifesciences lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of CN¥8.0m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. The good news for Austar Lifesciences shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. For riskier companies like Austar Lifesciences I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.