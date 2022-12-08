Austco Healthcare Limited's (ASX:AHC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Austco Healthcare's (ASX:AHC) stock increased significantly by 8.7% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Austco Healthcare's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Austco Healthcare is:

10% = AU$2.3m ÷ AU$23m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Austco Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Austco Healthcare's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.4%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 61% seen over the past five years by Austco Healthcare. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.5% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Austco Healthcare is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Austco Healthcare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Austco Healthcare has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Austco Healthcare is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Austco Healthcare's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Austco Healthcare by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

