Austell man accused of impersonating a police officer

Aug. 18—An Austell man is accused of impersonating a police officer while trespassing at a west Cobb home.

According to a warrant, Jared Spencer entered the property of Frank Abrams on Lost Mountain Road on Wednesday, Aug. 10, despite a sign at the gate that reads "private property no trespassing."

When confronted by Abrams, Spencer identified himself as a real estate agent, looking to buy the property, the warrant reports. Abrams asked him to leave, and Spencer then said he was a Cobb County police officer, and then made multiple threats to shoot Abrams.

Upon arriving on the scene, Spencer told police he was a real estate agent, but could not produce a license or any other proof. Officers attempted to get Spencer to exit his vehicle, but he refused. Officers then forcibly removed Spencer from his vehicle, according to the warrant.

Spencer once again attempted to identify himself as an officer, stating he was in training and had not received a badge up to that point, according to the warrant. Police conducted a criminal search which revealed that Spencer is a convicted felon, and currently on probation for aggravated assault.

Spencer was arrested and is charged with one count of impersonating a public officer or employee, one count of criminal trespass, one count of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and one count of loitering. He was released from the Cobb County jail on Sunday on a $10,000 bond.