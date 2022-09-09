Austell man accused of killing mother, stepfather and cousin indicted by grand jury

Sep. 9—Marcus Darnell Smith, who was arrested in June for the alleged murder of his mother, stepfather, and cousin at an Austell home, has been indicted by a Cobb grand jury.

Smith, 38, was charged with nine counts of murder along with charges for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said at the time of Smith's arrest the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and were called to a report of shots fired.

Donnell Peaks, 63, Janice Peaks, 60, and Cameron King, 38, were all found shot at 738 Gardner Street off Factory Shoals Road, police said. Donnell and Janice Peaks were pronounced dead at the scene. King was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Smith was accused in a warrant of shooting Janice Peaks and King in the head, and shooting Donnell Peaks in the head and in the legs.

Jail records indicate Smith lived at the address, and was arrested nearby on Factory Shoals Road. He has been held without bond since his arrest.