Austell man among 8 sentenced in drug trafficking case

May 10—An Austell man will spend two years behind bars after being convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors announced.

Christopher Allen, 48, pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael Brown to two years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Allen was described by prosecutors as a "mid-level trafficker." He is one of eight people who have been sentenced following a multi-agency investigation into an Atlanta drug ring.

"This group of drug traffickers targeted vulnerable communities in our district for distributing illegal narcotics," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan, in a statement. "Through the diligent efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we dismantled the organization's distribution chain and prosecuted the suppliers. This case demonstrates our commitment to removing dangerous drugs from our streets as well as the dealers who peddle them."

According to prosecutors, the group operated out of southwest Atlanta. The investigation began in 2019 when Drug Enforcement Administration agents started looking into 46-year-old Kevin Clark of Atlanta, a "prolific drug trafficker."

Clark pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Three Mexican nationals who supplied Clark with drugs — 50-year-old Esteban Niere, 37-year-old Alejandro Elias-Miranda and 43-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez — pleaded guilty and received prison sentences ranging from six to 10 years.

In addition to Allen, three other metro Atlanta residents pleaded guilty and received prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years in prison — 42-year-old Christopher Jones of Norcross, 46-year-old Tierre Freeman of Stockbridge and 50-year-old Lamon Brown of Jonesboro.

"The DEA is committed to deploying resources to combat and interrupt the dangerous drug trafficking organizations that have set up business in the Atlanta area," said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. "We will continue to work aggressively to hold accountable those who are trafficking dangerous drugs."

The case was investigated by the DEA, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from several local agencies.

Prosecutors said law enforcement also seized vehicles, guns, cash, and jewelry which were used in the commission, or purchased with the proceeds, of the crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Brock Brockington prosecuted the case.