Austell man charged in Mableton shooting death

Mar. 30—Tyrone Gantt, 44, of Austell, has been charged with the murder of Howard Smith, 42, of Mableton, after Smith was found dead in Mableton Tuesday morning.

Cobb County police have confirmed that Smith was with two people, including Gantt, Monday night before he was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Smith was found dead lying in the road at Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Gantt was later charged with murder and aggravated assault. The other individual, who police say was with Gantt and Smith, was not identified by police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this active investigation should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.