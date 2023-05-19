Austell man gets life in prison for armed robbery

May 19—An Austell man previously convicted of armed robbery received life in prison for committing the same crime in January 2022, according to Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr.

A Cobb jury found Gregory Allen Scott, 36, guilty of armed robbery and violating the Georgia controlled substances act, the DA's office announced.

At around 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022, Cobb police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Exxon gas station at the corner of Atlanta and Austell roads, across from Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

Officers determined an unknown masked man had come into the gas station requesting a pack of cigarettes at the counter before pulling a gun on the cashier and demanding money, the DA said.

The man jumped over the counter and stole money from the counter, register and back office. He then fled on foot toward the mobile home park located next to the gas station.

Detectives pulled surveillance footage at the gas station and learned the man had been in the gas station only minutes prior without a mask and wearing the same clothing, and he was also seen on surveillance smoking a cigarette by the front door.

The DA's office said a woman who watched the video of the armed robbery was a long-time employee of the gas station and told officers she recognized the male as Gregory Scott, a regular patron of the BP gas station nearby on South Cobb Drive.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the BP gas station, where Scott is seen the same morning in a black Chevrolet Malibu with a woman who officers learned was fired from the Exxon for stealing, the DA's office added.

Officers determined that the Chevrolet Malibu was owned by the mother of Scott's child, and detectives tracked the vehicle on cameras and determined that minutes before the armed robbery, the Chevrolet Malibu was two miles from the Exxon gas station and driving toward the store.

Upon his arrest March 3, 2022, Cobb County Police Department officers found methamphetamine on Scott, the DA said.

During the trial, witnesses testified to their experiences during the incident. Surveillance video was played and the firearm used for the armed robbery was presented to the jury, which quickly returned a verdict of guilty on all counts, the DA's office said. Assistant District Attorney Marty First prosecuted the case. Attorney Frank Starosto represented Scott during the trial.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs sentenced Scott to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole based on his prior convictions for armed robbery and kidnapping.