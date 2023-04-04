Austell man indicted in infant daughter's 2021 killing

Apr. 4—A Cobb grand jury has indicted a man for murder and child abuse in connection to the death of his infant daughter.

Sherrard Marquise Brooks, 24, of Austell, was indicted last week on charges related to the November 2021 death of Nevaeh Brooks. She was one month old when she died, according to Lt. Louis Defense, spokesman for the Smyrna Police Department.

Smyrna police were dispatched to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on the morning of Nov. 22, 2021, in response to alleged child abuse, according to a warrant for Sherrard Brooks' arrest.

Nevaeh Brooks' mother, Alissa Marchand, brought her to the emergency room around 6:45 a.m. that morning, where she complained of her daughter's abnormal breathing, lack of eye tracking and pale skin, the warrant stated.

Nevaeh Brooks was also bruised all over her body and diagnosed with "extensive brain hemorrhages" before being transferred to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for specialized treatment, police said.

Police confirmed with her doctor at Children's Healthcare that Brooks had "abusive head trauma," and though the method of abuse was unclear, the doctor suspected she was "shaken to the point of receiving brain injuries she was unable to survive," police report.

Marchand told police she had been at work starting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and did not return home until 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, during which time Nevaeh Brooks and her 11-month-old brother had been in the care of Sherrard Brooks.

When she arrived home, Marchand checked on her daughter and "found her having a possible seizure in her baby swing," the warrant said.

Police said Sherrard Brooks claimed his daughter did not have any visible injuries prior to arriving at the hospital the morning of Nov. 22, but Kennestone and Children's Healthcare medical records subpoenaed by investigators "noted that there were multiple injuries" on her body when she arrived at the hospital, per the warrant.

Neveah Brooks was pronounced dead on Nov. 26, 2021, and the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in April 2022 that her cause of death was "complications of non-accidental trauma."

According to jail records, Sherrard Brooks was arrested in the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 12.

He was indicted on three counts of felony murder, one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, and two counts of first degree cruelty to children.

Sherrard Brooks is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.