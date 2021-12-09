Austell man sentenced to 10 years in street racing wreck that killed 2

Dec. 9—An Austell man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for his involvement in an April 2019 street racing crash that killed two people.

Georgie Kevin Cambi, 21, received a 15-year sentence with a requirement to serve 10 years from Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill, according to court records. After 10 years, Cambi will be eligible to serve the rest of his sentence on probation.

Police said at the time of the crash that on April 7, 2019, Cambi was driving a 2006 Infiniti G35 on Floyd Road in south Cobb, racing another man, Xavier Flores, who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The two men were reportedly traveling fast and passing other drivers unlawfully. Cambi's defense attorney, Philip Holloway, said in a memo that Cambi was driving approximately 77 mph — the road has a 40 mph speed limit.

At about 4:45 p.m., Cambi reportedly crashed with a Toyota Yaris driven by James Wheeler, 31, of Acworth, at the intersection of Floyd and Bates roads, according to police. Wheeler and his passenger, Douglas Duff Jr., 35, of Douglasville, were killed.

One of Cambi's two daughters was in the car with him when the crash occurred and was injured, according to an indictment.

Cambi entered an Alford plea, where a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges they are likely to be convicted. In a plea deal, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office agreed to drop a child cruelty charge. Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler prosecuted the case.

An investigation of the crash found that Wheeler had methamphetamine in his system. Cambi's defense lawyer argued in a memo that Wheeler failed to yield at a stop sign, pulling out from Bates Road to turn left onto Wheeler Road and entering Cambi's path. Both drivers bore some fault in the collision, the defense argued.