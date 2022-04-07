Austell mother arrested after three-year-old shoots himself with pistol

Apr. 7—A three-year-old boy shot himself in the head with a loaded pistol that his mother left near him Friday, police said.

The Cobb Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday regarding the boy's status.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 22-year-old Amaya Sands left her son unattended at her apartment on the 300 block of Westwood Parkway in Austell, police said, at which point he picked up the gun.

After the incident, Sands allegedly hid the gun and shell casing to prevent or delay her prosecution, according to her arrest warrant.

She faces four charges, including a felony for cruelty to a child and another felony for tampering with evidence.

Sands remains in the Cobb jail with a $20,000 bond as of Wednesday.