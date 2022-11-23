Austell police investigating shooting

Nov. 23—The Austell Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting reported Monday night.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a man shot on Hotel Street, a few blocks from downtown. Police found a man shot in the leg, who was transported to a hospital for treatment, the department said.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Officers searched the area but did not report any arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department's criminal investigations unit at 770-944-4320.