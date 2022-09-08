Austell teen accused of shooting juvenile in the chest

Sep. 8—A 17-year-old Austell teenager accused of shooting a juvenile in the chest was arrested August 27.

Steve Macedo Carachure was arrested after an incident which took place at a house off of Glore Road in Mableton. Carachure is accused of shooting another juvenile, causing internal and external injuries, police report.

No information has been released as to the identity or the condition of the victim.

Carachure is charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to murder. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.