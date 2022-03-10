Austell trio accused of stealing money from Citgo game machine

Mar. 10—Three people have been accused of stealing $1,000 from a game machine inside a Citgo gas station in Austell Sunday.

While inside, Austell police say, a woman used a key to break into a game machine, and two men attempted to block the camera while she took money out of the machine and put it in her purse.

The trio entered the Citgo at 2954 Veterans Memorial Highway at the same time and left at the same time, police said.

According to police, the suspects were still at large Thursday morning. Police described the suspects as a light-skinned Black man in his late 30s or early 40s; a Black man with dreadlocks, possibly in his 20s; and a Black woman, possibly in her 30s.