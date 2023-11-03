Austen Kroll Breaks Down How Olivia Flowers’ Bra Wound Up On His Ottoman

Since so much was made of the mystery bra on Austen Kroll’s ottoman on Southern Charm, he explains his side of what really happened. He says Olivia Flowers went to him for comfort, so they watched an Ashton Kutcher movie and she flung her bra off. He says they started sitting on opposite sides of the couch, but eventually she laid her head down on his lap and Rod Razavi’s friend saw the bra a little while after Olivia had left it there. When Andy Cohen asks Austen if he hooked up with Rod’s friend, Austen pleads the fifth.

