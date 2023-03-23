Austin Accident Lawyer: Injury Firm Helps Round Rock & Pflugerville Victims With Spinal Cord & Traumatic Brain Injuries

AUSTIN, TX - (NewMediaWire) - March 23, 2023 - The Traub Law Office, P.C. is a team of highly experienced personal injury attorneys based in Austin, Texas, that provides legal assistance to individuals who have been injured in accidents due to someone else's negligence. The firm's lawyers understand that being injured in an accident can be a traumatic experience that affects every aspect of the victim's life. The firm's personal injury lawyers are dedicated to helping accident victims recover fair settlements for their damages, including property damage, medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress. The firm's personal injury lawyers have a deep understanding of the physical and emotional toll that spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries can have on the victim and their family. Spinal cord injuries are some of the most severe consequences of traumatic injury, causing a loss of mobility and permanent physical disabilities. These injuries decrease the quality of life through chronic pain and loss of movement. Minor injuries affect daily living, and major injuries can cause paralysis or even death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), traumatic spinal cord injuries affect approximately 250,000 to 500,000 people worldwide each year. In the United States, the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center reports that there are approximately 17,700 new cases of spinal cord injuries each year. These injuries affect people of all ages, with males being more likely to sustain them than females. Similarly, traumatic brain injuries can have severe and long-lasting consequences, affecting every aspect of the victim's life. These injuries can result in cognitive impairments, memory loss, and mood disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), traumatic brain injuries are a leading cause of death and disability in the United States. They contribute to about 30% of all injury deaths. The Traub Law Office, P.C. has helped numerous clients who have suffered from spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries caused by various types of accidents, including motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, and workplace accidents. The firm's lawyers have a thorough understanding of the complexities of these types of cases and work diligently to ensure that negligent parties are held accountable for their actions. The Traub Law Office, P.C. understands that insurance companies and their tactics to minimize settlements can be a significant challenge for accident victims. The firm's lawyers are committed to pursuing maximum compensation for their clients and have a track record of success in recovering millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts. The Traub Law Office, P.C. offers a free initial consultation to accident victims to discuss their legal options. The firm's personal injury lawyers take the time to understand the client's unique situation and develop a customized legal strategy to pursue maximum compensation for their damages. The lawyers are compassionate and responsive to their clients' needs and are committed to providing personalized legal services. In addition to helping accident victims recover fair settlements, The Traub Law Office, P.C. also provides legal assistance to clients who have suffered from other types of injuries caused by someone else's negligence, including injuries caused by defective products and medical malpractice. A spokesperson for the firm had this to say: "For any Austin native who has themselves or who has had a loved one that has suffered from a spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, or any other type of injury due to someone else's negligence in Austin, Texas, contact The Traub Law Office, P.C. to schedule a free consultation with an experienced personal injury lawyer. The firm's lawyers can help them understand their legal rights and pursue the compensation they deserve. Call (512) 246-9191 or fill out the form on our website to schedule a free initial consultation today. There is no cost to speak with us, and never a fee unless we secure a win for our client." Media Contact: Company Name: Austin Accident Lawyer

Contact Person: Andrew Traub

Phone: (512) 246-9191

Address: 8701 Shoal Creek Blvd #401

City: Austin

State: Texas

Postal Code: 78757

Country: United States

Website: https://austinaccidentlawyer.com/