Austin area should get heavy rains, warmer temperatures this week, meteorologists say

Camilla Stoner walks with her umbrella at the Domain in Austin during a rain shower Sept. 13. The Austin area is expected to get rain throughout this week, perhaps as much as 4 inches.

After being hit with some of the coldest temperatures on record, Central Texans will now face rainfall throughout the week. Heavy rain will dominate on Monday and Tuesday, though temperatures are forecast to stay well above freezing, averaging from the low 50s into the high 60s. Thursday will bring a break in rain and highs in the 70s.

Parts of Travis County are projected to have an approximately 40% chance of seeing 3 or more inches of rain from Sunday night until Monday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Level 1 of 4 risk for flooding Monday. The risk assessment includes Travis and surrounding counties.

Meteorologist Orlando Bermudez said he expects the bulk of rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday, with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall accumulation projected during that time.

"For most of us, the rain will be welcome," Bermudez said, adding that the National Weather Service expects the substantial rainfall to affect roads and low-lying areas, especially those with poor drainage. There also will be river flooding. Areas of highest concern will lay east of Austin and Texas 71, where some areas will see upward of 4 inches of rainfall. Overall, he said this would be beneficial rain for the ongoing drought.

After the considerable rainfall, Bermudez expects the forecast to clear up, with low chances of mild rain toward the end of the week.

This week's forecast

Monday

High: 60

Low: 41

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, with the heaviest rain concentrated east of Austin, along Texas 71.

Tuesday

High: 67

Low: 56

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day, though they will start to phase out by the evening.

Wednesday

High: 69

Low: 56

Rainfall will dwindle by Wednesday afternoon, with a break expected overnight.

Thursday

High: 70

Low: 48

Partly cloudy skies, though temperatures will rise to their highest, peaking in the low 70s by midafternoon.

Friday

High: 67

Low: 50

Partly sunny skies throughout the day and low chances of rain in the evening.

Saturday

High: 62

Low: 49

Low chances of rain, currently about 20%, from the morning into the evening.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Central Texas to see substantial rain and highs of 70 this week