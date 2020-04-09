Austin-based Expense Software Offers Aid to Local Governments Across Texas

Webexpenses donates software to help state's economic recovery after pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based SaaS company, Webexpenses, is donating its expense management software to Texas state and local governments. The comped system is being provided to assist the state and its municipalities in recouping costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This provision is a direct response to Texas Governor, Greg Abbott's, announcement during his April 8 press conference regarding COVID-19.

Abbott advised, "The federal government has provided an unprecedented amount of financial resources for governments at all levels to be able to fully and robustly respond to COVID-19. It is essential that, as you encounter expenses, that you retain receipts for those expenses to ensure that your jurisdiction is going to able to be reimbursed as fully as possible."

Webexpenses provides paperless receipt capture and automated expense reporting; users can take a picture of their receipts to upload, then submit expense reports from their phones. Policies are built-in to the system and can be customized to meet the standards set by the Federal government for COVID-19 reimbursements. The system also eliminates the need for in-person communications while counties remain on lockdown.

"As we now know, what we do in the present can deeply affect our future. And while we're still in the middle of this pandemic, there is a brighter future ahead of us. We want to do what we can to help our home state prepare for that future," said Ryan Corlett, Webexpenses Regional Director of North America. "Our software will enable state and local governments to establish a foundation for a quick economic recovery - without incurring any additional costs for a system. While easing the strain on our government employees, so they can focus on more pressing tasks."

This offer includes 24-hour support and no implementation fee. Interested parties can email contact.usa@webexpenses.com or call 1-888-927-2657 with questions or to get started.

Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based travel and expense management software to businesses of all sizes. The company expense system automates financial processes and employee workflows. The configurable solution includes OCR receipt scanner, credit card integration, mileage tracking, real-time reporting, and automatic policy compliance. Webexpenses was founded in 2000 and has offices in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.webexpenses.com.

