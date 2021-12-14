An Austin businessman and an estranged Nashville couple: Who was involved in an alleged murder-for-hire case?

An Austin businessman has been accused by the FBI of hiring men with military experience to kill his ex-girlfriend and her estranged boyfriend.

The two people — Holly A. Williams and William L. Lanway — were found dead in a car at a construction site in Nashville, Tennessee in March 2020.

The indictment accuses Erik Charles Maund of hiring an Austin security specialist and two former Marines of carrying out the crime. All four men were arrested this past weekend at separate locations.

Here's what we know about the individuals involved in the case:

Erik Charles Maund is related to Austin auto dealerships' namesake Charles Maund

Erik Maund, 46, is the grandson of Charles Maund, whose name remains on two auto dealerships in Austin. His grandfather started Maund Automobile Group in 1957 with the opening of Charles Maund Oldsmobile-Cadillac, according to his 2002 obituary.

The auto group says it's been a family run business since that time, but neither the company's website or their Toyota or Volkswagen dealership lists Erik Maund or any other Maund as part of their staff. His role in the company has not been disclosed, and representatives for the company have not responded to comment.

Erik Maund

According to the indictment, Erik Maund had a prior relationship with Holly Williams and emailed her saying he wanted to see her on upcoming visit to Nashville. Maund occasionally visited Nashville to visit a relative, the indictment read. It is not clear when the relationship began or what the nature of their relationship was at that point.

He texted Williams from a phone number linked to his company while at a Nashville hotel on Feb. 5, 2020.

“Good morning beautiful! Looking forward to later today. I’m in Nashville. I will meet you in the bar like last time. Text when you arrive," he wrote according to the indictment.

Weeks later, Maund received a text from William Lanway, a man Nashville police previously said was an estranged boyfriend of Williams. In the March 1, 2020 text, Lanway threatened to reveal that Manud was having an affair unless he paid him. The sum Lanway was seeking was not disclosed by authorities.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced Monday, March 16, 2020, that what initially looked like a fatal car crash has turned into a double homicide investigation.

According to federal investigators, Maund transferred in excess of $750,000 from his bank account to an account controlled by Gilad Peled via wire on March 11 as payment for the services of him, Byron Brockway and Adam Carey. The payment was made days after an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled and following surveillance that was done on the two people by Carey.

Manud was arrested during a traffic stop in Austin last Friday. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

William Lanway was facing criminal charges for attacking 'estranged' girlfriend

Nashville police said in April 2002 that Lanway, 36, and Williams, 33, were an estranged couple. Court records show the she called police on Lanway at least three times in the year before their deaths.

In April 2019, she told police that her boyfriend hit her and damaged her vehicle. Lanway was charged with with domestic assault and vandalism.

William Lanway

In January 2020, Williams said Lanway tried to strangle her. The pair had recently broken up, she told officers, but he had stayed in her apartment for several months.

“She stated she thought he might kill her,” a police report shows. He “was telling her to ‘be quiet’ and ‘this only happened because you tried to run away.’"

That time, Lanway was charged with felonies, aggravated assault by strangulation with intent to kill and false imprisonment.

Four days later, police were called again. Williams said Lanway took her dog, saying that her ex-boyfriend let the dog out of his car by by the side of the road. Records show that Williams later found her dog dead. Lanway was charged with a misdemeanor for animal cruelty.

A LinkedIn profile matching his name and high school states that he worked as an auto glass technician at a Clarksville, Tennessee shop for 10 years.

According to his obituary, he is survived "by a host of family and friends who loved him dearly," including his mother and his daughter.

Lanway and Williams were found dead on March 13.

According to the indictment, Brockway and Carey confronted both of them in the parking lot of his apartment complex in West Nashville two days earlier. Lanway was shot and killed there. The indictment says he was shot multiple times and murdered by both individuals.

Holly Williams worked outside of Nashville

According to Williams' obituary, she was an aspiring "aesthetician." An Instagram profile bearing her name and photos said she specialized in skin care and makeup artistry and had frequent locations tags of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just south of Nashville. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, five siblings, and "a crew of supportive friends."

Holly A. Williams

It is unclear how and when she first met Lanway or Maund.

After Lanway was killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex, the indictment says Brockway and Carey kidnapped Williams, taking the body of Lanway with them. They drove to a construction site where Williams was shot multiple times.

The two were discovered dead in a crashed car off a construction road in West Nashville on March 13.

Gilad Peled is owner Speartip Security Group

Peled, 47, is the owner of Speartip Security in Austin. He claimed to be former member of the Israeli Defense Forces,

Both Peled and his company have valid licenses/registrations as private security providers by the Texas Department of Public Safety's Private Security Bureau. The company's website says they are veteran-owned and offer a range of services, including:

VIP/Executive protection

Private estate/residential security

Special event services

Armored vehicle services

Armed guard protection - schools/businesses

The indictment says Maund enlisted Peled, Brockway, and Carey's services after receiving a text message from Lanway seeking to extort him. On March 5, the document says an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled by a relative of Brockway who worked for an "internet-based security company."

Gilad Peled

Four days later, a document entitled "Tennessee Sitrep," was delivered to Peled. It outlined how Carey and others had surveilled Lanway and Williams, and advised that they would do "everything at their disposal to stop the attempted extortion of Maund."

On March 11, the indictment says Peled deposited $8,000 in cash to Speartip Security's business account and $7,000 to his personal account. That same day, Maund transferred over $750,000 to an account controlled by Peled.

Peled was arrested last Friday at Austin's airport. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Bryon Brockway one of 2 former Marines who is accused of killing Holly Williams, William Lanway

Brockway is former active duty US Marine. He spent four years as a team leader for USMC's Force Recon, a special operations unit.

Records show that he started his own security company, Ink Force LLC, in June 2021. His LinkedIn profile lists three years of experience as director of operations for "The Guidry Group," a Montgomery, Texas based company that advertises themselves on their website as being the "global leader for kidnap and ransom resolution, security services, and crisis response/management with experience in 148 countries."

Byron Brockway

The indictment alleges that Brockway joined Carey on March 11 in confronting Lanway and Williams in the parking lot of Lanway's apartment complex. Lanway was killed there and then Williams was killed at a construction site. While the indictment says both men were armed, it is not clear if Brockway shot both individuals, just one, or did not fire his weapon.

Brockway was driven to Memphis, where he caught a flight back to Austin. Last Friday, he was arrested in San Diego, Calif.

He will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in a federal district court. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Adam Carey is other Marine who allegedly shot and killed couple in Nashville

Carey, 30, is also a former active duty US Marine who spent time in a special operations group.

Adam Carey

The indictment says Carey traveled to Nashville a week before Lanway and Williams were killed and used a Pinger app in an attempt to communicate with them. He carried out surveillance on the couple, confirming that they were living together at a specific address.

After the two individuals were killed, Carey drove Brockway to Memphis before continuing his drive to Austin. While the indictment says both men were armed, it is not clear if Carey shot both individuals, just one, or did not fire his weapon.

The indictment says Carey is from North Carolina and was arrested there last Friday. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

