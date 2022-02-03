🌱 Austin Chamber Best For Working Parents + SXSW In-Person Again

Morning, Austin! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything worth knowing today in town.

Morning icy mix; cloudy. High: 29 Low: 19.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce was recently selected as a Best Place for Working Parents. The selection was "based on 'their' family-friendly policies, employee resources and programs that help support 'their' working parents." Laura Huffman, president and CEO at the Austin Chamber of Commerce said, "The past two years have shown us how to be flexible in the face of adversity, specifically for our working parents, and I am proud that we have established these policies that recognize and ensure that all of our staff is performing at their best." The Chamber, in partnership with Early Matters Greater Austin, will offer Austin employers an opportunity to participate in the Best Place for Working Parents Assessment by Friday, Feb. 18. Employers participating may qualify "for recognition based on workplace policies... and other family-friendly policies that help attract, retain and support current and future employees" and qualifying businesses will receive a number of awards and benefits. For details visit: (Press Release Desk) After 2 years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin is planned as a largely in-person event this year. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, "SXSW announced its slate of 99 feature films, including 76 world premieres." Among them will be "the premieres of the third season of Donald Glover’s 'Atlanta,' the latest from Richard Linklater and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy 'The Lost City.' According to organizers, "all of those films will have in-person premieres" and "films that choose to will also have online screenings for badge holders the following day." For more information, visit: (KXAN.com) Newsboys, "one of the biggest bands in Christian music history," will make a stop in Austin on Saturday, Feb. 5 during their "Stand Together" tour. The award-winning and chart-topping band will perform at 7 p.m. at LifeAustin Mueller Church, located at 1504 E. 51st St. “Each concert stop offers VIP Gold Circle tickets, which include early entry to the concert along with the best seating along with an exclusive VIP lanyard. Also included is a pre-show meet & greet and photo opportunity with Newsboys, Danny Gokey, Mac Powell, and Adam Agee.” For more information and to purchase your tickets, go to NewsBoys.com and visit: (KXAN.com)

Virtual Cardio and Strength Online Class by Stronger Austin. (6:30 a.m.)

Cover to Cover: A Look at the Asiatic Fleet Exhibit at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

Celebrating Black Leaders in Tech Panel Event via Zoom. (4 p.m.)

Spune Presents: Silvana Estrada Marchita U.S. Tour at The Parish. (7 p.m.)

Deathsquad Secret Show Featuring BBQ, Music and Standup Comedy at Vulcan Gas Company. (8 p.m.)

"Because of expected inclement weather and icy road conditions, Austin ISD is canceling all classes, extracurricular and after-school activities Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4." (Facebook)

The University of Texas at Austin continues to work hard to protect and deliver the irreplaceable on-campus, in-person experience that makes UT special. The university’s decision to resume in-person learning was made with careful deliberation and input from our public health leaders and COVID-19 researchers — by members of our community for members of our community. Please remember to take care of yourself and your fellow Longhorns. Since the pandemic began, we have created resources for our faculty, staff and students — visit our Protect Texas Together website to stay updated." (Facebook)

According to KUT Austin, via NPR, Federal data shows there are 567,000 fewer educators in America's public schools today than there were before the pandemic and 43 percent of jobs posted are going unfilled." (Facebook)

"If you must travel Thursday, you should keep food, water and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency, the National Weather Service recommends." (Facebook)

Per the Austin Police Department, road prep is underway with the Winter Storm Warning going into effect soon. Avoid travel and be safe, Austin drivers." (Facebook)

