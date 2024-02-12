Austin church accuses former pastor of past 'inappropriate' relationship with minor

Elders of a large Austin church fired its pastor of worship earlier this month, stating he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor in 2011 and showcased a "pattern of predatory manipulation, sexual exploitation, and abuse of influence" with three other adult men since then.

Aaron Ivey, a musician, author and the former pastor of worship for The Austin Stone Community Church, is alleged to have partaken in "inappropriate and explicit communications, indecent exposure, and the use of alcohol and illegal substances" with a teenage boy that continued over time, a post by the elders of the church said.

Aaron Ivey did not respond to a request for comment via social media.

Leaders of The Austin Stone, which includes six campuses throughout Austin, said the teenager appeared to not have a connection to the church, stating that he was from "outside (the church's) formal programming." The post also stated that Aaron Ivey's alleged relationship with a minor was "reported to the appropriate authorities."

Donovan Golden, the church's executive pastor of creative ministries, later clarified that the church reported it to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The state department did not immediately respond to the American-Statesman's request for comment.

Church leaders found out about "inappropriate and explicit ongoing text messages" between Aaron Ivey — who is the husband of Christian podcaster, author and speaker Jamie Ivey — and a man on the evening of Feb. 4, the post said. Aaron Ivey was fired the next day.

"After reviewing the explicit nature of these messages, it was clear that termination of Aaron’s eldership and employment was necessary in accordance with the clear biblical standards outlined in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and 1 Timothy 5:19-20," the post said, noting two Bible verses that outline behavioral requirements for church leaders, such as being "faithful to his wife."

The church discovered the other inappropriate relationships, including the one involving a teenager, after it began investigating the instance from this year.

The church said the relationships with adult men in 2020 and this year included "inappropriate and explicit ongoing texts," while another from 2021 is said to have included "inappropriate and explicit behavior."

Golden said the church recommended the men file reports with the Austin Police Department.

Aaron Ivey's website, aaronivey.com, has since been taken down. Jamie Ivey, who has been on a book tour for her latest book, said in a social media post on Sunday that she is pausing all public appearances after "receiving devastating news" while on tour. An attempt to reach Jamie Ivey via her official email was also unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin church fires pastor, says he had relationship with minor