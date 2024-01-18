Austin City Council to vote on homeless contract review, temporary police contract

Editor's note: City Hall Insider is a roundup of items the Austin City Council is set to vote on, as well as other local government news. This story will be updated after the Austin City Council votes.

Before we get into the meat and potatoes of the million-dollar contracts and policy deals the Austin City Council is set to vote on this week, I want to tell you all a story.

I, a native Missourian and longtime wannabe East Coast resident, never in a million years would’ve told you that of all the possible places in the world I’d take a job I’d take one in Texas.

I’d been to Austin just one time before I decided to move here, and all I really remembered from my brief visit many years ago was that it was hot (even in December) and how surprised I was to see palm trees so far inland.

But there's just something about Texas that continually draws in journalists getting their foothold in the industry. Many of my mentors and editors who fueled my love of storytelling made their names right here at newspapers across the Lone Star state.

And, just like them, I too have grown to appreciate this city and all of its quirks. The ebb and flow of local politics that make the country’s 10th largest city tick is a fascinating feat to watch up close every day.

My editor told me this week he wanted “City Hall Insider” to be more first person —bringing readers behind the scenes on the happenings of City Hall that, though incredibly important, can often be rather dry on paper.

So, I sat down at my laptop, wrote a couple of ledes about the weather and how some of my pipes froze this week (they did, it sucked) but ultimately decided that I should tell you, the reader, why you should even bother following my work and read “City Hall Insider” in the first place.

Though I’ve only been here for about 7 months, and still have plenty more to learn about the city, I have spent hours inside City Hall, talking to council members and leaders and activists and to Austinites about how city government has impacted their life.

I track on a near daily-basis the policies and decisions that will shape the city for future generation of Austinites and will continue to do so.

And though I can’t write about it all (this week’s City Council agenda, for example, is nearly 100 items), I’m going to do my best to bring you updates on big ticket items and some inside nuggets of information that circle the corridors of City Hall.

So, without further ado, here are some of the items on the council agenda I’m watching this week, why they are important, and some other updates on local government in Austin.

Homeless contract and strategy review

One of the first things I noticed when I started covering City Hall was how much of an emphasis the city is putting on addressing homelessness, and how much money has been spent in doing so.

I watched several changes, some planned and others not, to the office tasked with fixing homelessness occur since I first started covering City Hall — the homeless strategy officer resigned in August, then the office itself was given its autonomy. The city opened new shelters, like the former Salvation Army shelter and the Marshalling Yard, and a record $80.9 million was earmarked for homelessness in the annual budget.

After Integral Care, a public entity that provides mental healthcare, faced a budget crisis, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he convened a group of leaders from other area agencies (Central Health, Travis County, Integral Care, the city and The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School).

That financial crisis spurred the idea to undergo a review of contracts and strategies and attempt to measure just how effective is each provider in improving homelessness in Austin.

The City Council on Thursday will vote on a $2 million contract with the international consulting firm McKinsey & Company to facilitate a review of homelessness related contracts and strategies used by Austin and other area agencies. The city will only be financially responsible for funding for work specifically related to the city, according to the recommendation for action, and other entities would reimburse the city under the contract.

The review would encompass an assessment of strategies, programs, services and contracts by the city and other agencies, which could include Central Health, Travis County, Integral Care, and The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, according to the scope of work for the review.

Temporary police contract extension

Watson has made clear that one of his priorities is getting a long-term police contract.

It’s been nearly a year since the last long-term contract between Austin and its police officers ended, Statesman public safety reporter Skye Seipp reported last week, and it's unclear if there will be one anytime soon. Pending legal action brought against several city leaders by a group called Equity Action could stand in the way, according to police union president Michael Bullock.

Until an agreement is reached, however, Watson wants to ensure there are some protections in place for officers, he told the Statesman.

The City Council will take up a resolution Thursday that directs the city manager to bring forward an ordinance that would guarantee salaries, benefits for a year or until a contract is finalized.

Watson in his newsletter said he anticipates the ordinance to be voted on during the Feb. 1 meeting.

Tax exempt status for childcare facilities

Back in November, the City Council approved a resolution directing the city manager to draft an ordinance establishing a 100% exemption from the city's property taxes for certain childcare facilities.

The November vote came two days after voters approved Proposition 2, which let counties and cities exempt part or all of the property taxes on childcare centers that have at least 20% of their enrolled children receiving subsidized care.

That tax exemption could soon be codified into city code.

On Thursday, the City Council will vote on an ordinance establishing the tax-exempt status for eligible facilities.

Northbridge and Southbridge shelter operating contracts

The shelter that last year came under fire for its alleged living conditions, allegations that were later disputed by the city, could soon have a nonprofit running its daily operations rather than be operated by the city.

An item up for vote Thursday would approve a contract with Family Endeavors for no more than about $3.4 million for an initial 13-month term beginning March 1, with four yearlong extension options not to exceed a total of about $17.2 million.

It's sister shelter, Southbridge, also has a contract up for vote on Thursday which would approve the continuation of management at the shelter by the nonprofit the Austin Area Urban League.

The contract up for vote for Southbridge is for about $4 million for a 13-month term beginning March 1 and also has four yearlong extension options not to exceed about $20 million.

What's the status on the city manager search?

Want to be the top-dog of the 10th largest city in the country? Now's the time to throw your hat in the ring.

Applications for the Austin City Manager position opened earlier this month.

Watson in a post to the City Council message board said the goal is to have a decision made by mid-April, but that the selected candidate could start later depending on the circumstances.

The current interim city manager, Jesús Garza, has made several changes while serving as the city's top executive, some that could outlast his time in the role.

In December, Statesman transportation reporter Chase Rogers and I wrote about the personnel changes that have occurred under Garza. Other changes, including the switch from one interim airport director to another, have since occurred.

Applications will close Feb. 12, according to Watson's post.

If you've made it this far, thank you for following along! I hope you'll continue reading "City Hall Insider," published the day of every City Council meeting, which is usually bi-weekly. In the meantime, I will continue my coverage in local government and politics. To share additional tips or insight, email me at emccarthy@statesman.com. You can also find me on X, formerly Twitter, @byEllaMcCarthy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin City Council to vote on temporary police contract extension