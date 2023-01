Reuters

Thousands of abortion opponents plan to rally in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life," marking a new chapter for a movement that has organized for decades around overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion. With that goal now accomplished after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe's precedent and gutted federal abortion rights last June, the leaders of March For Life hope to galvanize support for state and federal legislation placing further limits on abortion. "It's a moment to stop and to reflect upon all that's happened in the course of the last 50 years leading up to this year, but also to think about what are the next steps," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said.