Austin developer Nate Paul, at center of Ken Paxton scandal, jailed on federal charges

Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of a federal investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is being held at the Travis County jail and facing federal criminal charges.

According to jail records, Paul, 36, was booked at 4:25 p.m. Thursday. The arresting agency is listed as the FBI. The charges he faces were not immediately known.

Paul and his World Class company have been under investigation since 2019, a year before federal investigators opened an investigation into Paxton in connection with his relationship with Paul. The basis for the initial Paul investigation is unclear. The Paxton investigation was triggered by a complaint from former lawyers in the attorney general’s office who alleged Paxton misused his office to intervene in legal matters involving Paul.

The Paxton-Paul connection was a partial basis for a Texas House investigation that led to Paxton’s impeachment on May 27. Paxton, suspended from office without pay, now awaits a trial in the Senate, where Paul has the potential to be a witness.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

