Austin drug dealer sentenced to 20 years in the fentanyl poisoning death of Coupland teen

David Lee Jr., an Austin drug dealer, who pleaded guilty to supplying the fentanyl that killed Coupland teenager Hunter Paul Crump, will spend 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman sentenced Lee to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Hunter died on June 14, 2022 from fentanyl poisoning, drugs that the teenager had purchased earlier from Jackie Lynne Chester, a transaction at a local parking lot captured on camera, which provided detectives with a major lead that eventually took down, Chester, Lee and Virginia Zepeda.

Pitman sentenced Zepeda to 11.25 months. The judge sentenced Chester to 9 years in prison.

The defendants apologized for their actions before sentencing.

A federal grand jury in Austin indicted the trio in December of 2022. At the time, prosecutors alleged the three "possessed and sold counterfeit oxycodone and other fake prescription pills containing traceable amounts of fentanyl, leading to the death of at least one person." All three defendants initially pleaded not guilty.

In late May, Lee pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that caused Hunter Crump's death. Lee faced from 20 years to life in prison. A month later, Zepeda pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute fentanyl and faced a range of punishments from probation up to 20 years in prison.

Kim and Adam Crump are overcome with emotion as they remember their son, Hunter Paul Crump, at their home in Coupland Texas Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Hunter, 18-years-old, died from a fentanyl overdose in June 2022, a few weeks after graduating from Taylor High School.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark H. Marshall had asked Judge Pitman to sentence Zepeda anywhere from 108 months up to 135 months in prison, citing an unrepentant history of distributing drugs. Starting in February 2021, Georgetown undercover detectives made repeated drug buys from Zepeda, even at her home on Mahogany Lane, court records show.

On June 5 that year, a 25-year-old woman turned up dead in Zepeda's bedroom. The autopsy called Aryn Noelle Schenck's death an "accident." Schenck had fentanyl, alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine in her system. Police did not charge Zepeda. According to a police summary of the death investigation, an officer quoted Zepeda's son pleading with his mother: "this is a wake up sign for you to get better yourself and get sober."

"The mother didn`t answer him," the report said.

On June 15 — ten days after Schenck's death — Georgetown undercover detectives bought more drugs from Zepeda at Mahogany Lane. No charges were filed, according to a presentencing report.

A year later, it was a much different probe, with a much different outcome.

Kim and Adam Crump pose with a graduation photo of 18-year-old Hunter Crump, who died from a fentanyl overdose in June 2022, a few weeks after graduating from Taylor High School.

After Hunter's death, investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff's Organized Crime Unit and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration knew that Chester could lead them to the source of the deadly drugs, her supplier Lee.

Despite Hunter's death on June 14, Lee continued to sell, court records show.

Investigators separately purchased eight oxycodone tablets from Lee, who also initiated a subsequent sale of 1,000 oxycodone tablets to the investigators. Those transactions happened sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 18. All the tablets contained fentanyl, according to a lab analysis, prosecutors said. Then investigators made separate "controlled buys" from Lee and Zepeda, who was "also distributing counterfeit oxycodone tablet that contained fentanyl," prosecutors said. Those transactions took place sometime between Sept. 22 and Nov. 10.

The criminal investigation then moved quickly.

On Dec. 20 — slightly more than six months after Hunter died — the Austin grand jury indicted Lee, Zepeda and Chester. On Jan. 5, investigators raided a house that Lee and Zepeda shared on Dumaine Circle in Austin. Officers arrested Zepeda; a search warrant took detectives to the master bedroom where they found nearly 27 grams of counterfeit oxycodone tablets that contained Fentanyl; 40 grams of cocaine; 45 grams of methamphetamine; hundreds of grams of methamphetamine tablets, 1,430 grams of marijuana, a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 model and a loaded Taurus GS model handgun.

This Sept. 1, Chester agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl causing death and bodily injury in the death of Hunter. Chester also faced from 20 years to life in prison.

Kim Crump, Hunter's mother, told the defendants before sentencing that she would send them all a Christmas card to remind them of Hunter's death. "You killed this beautiful young man. You killed this beautiful soul," she said, clutching a portrait of her son.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin drug dealer sentenced to 20 years in fentanyl death of teen