Austin Eis to stand trial in Westlake High student's death, 19 attempted murders

A man charged with murdering a 15-year-old Westlake High School student and trying to murder 19 other youths in April was ordered to stand trial Thursday.

Defendant Austin Allen Eis should stand trial on those charges even though he may not have targeted anyone when he drove into a group of students outside the high school in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Paul Feldman said.

"Whether he intended to kill specific individuals, that doesn't matter," Feldman said at the end of a preliminary hearing lasting more than three days in Ventura. "He clearly intended to kill individuals."

Eis did not know the victim, Wesley Welling, testimony showed.

The judge set Eis' arraignment on the trial charges for Nov. 27 in courtroom 11 at the Ventura County courthouse in Ventura. The 25-year-old man could enter a plea at that time, prosecutor Amber Lee said.

The judge also ordered Eis to stand trial for nine counts of lesser charges and scores of special allegations in connection with his purported crime spree on April 18.

Wesley Welling, 15, right, was killed in a car crash at a bus stop outside Westlake High School on April 18.

According to police testimony, the spree started when a suspect dressed in black pepper-sprayed and repeatedly stabbed an employee at a Simi Valley Walmart before fleeing to his parents' home in Camarillo and pointing a gun and knife at them.

Then he allegedly drove to an area outside Westlake High and hit Welling and three other students while driving a sedan at a high rate of speed. Several other students were narrowly missed by the car that drove onto the sidewalk, the District Attorney's Office said when the agency filed its latest criminal complaint against Eis in July.

Eis pleaded not guilty to a lower number of charges in May before the DA's Office announced a stiffer set of charges, including first-degree murder and the alleged attempted murders. He can enter a plea on the expanded number of charges now that the case is headed for trial.

Ventura County Sheriff's Detective Robert DeLaCerda testified at length during the hearing about an interview he and another officer conducted with Eis after he was apprehended. In his testimony, DeLaCerda recounted what Eis had reportedly told them.

Eis had attended Westlake High but said he hated his time there and "was viewed as a beast," the detective said.

After the attack at the Walmart, he decided to leave Simi Valley because he realized the stabbing was not enough to merit a life sentence, the detective said. Eis said he wanted to die in a "suicide by cop" confrontation with police or to commit a crime that would bring a life sentence in prison, according to DeLaCerda.

He allegedly went to his father and stepmother's home in Camarillo in an unsuccessful effort to retrieve a handgun his father possessed and on to Westlake High. He drove to the school intending to use his vehicle "as a weapon," because the campus is "where his torment began," the detective said.

Eis reportedly was looking for the largest number of people he could find and took action when he found a group of 30 or 40 on a sidewalk outside the school.

"He said he drove onto the sidewalk because that's where people were," the detective testified. "He accelerated because otherwise the vehicle would stop."

Eis said he drove the car into the group of students because he didn't want them to grow up to be like the people that looked down on him when he attended Westlake High, the detective said.

Although the attack at Walmart "felt good to him," he said the attack at the high school "felt like a chore that had to be done," the detective testified.

Under questioning from defense counsel Melanie Miles, the detective acknowledged that Eis never said in those words that he intended to kill people. "I believe he said I didn't go into it with the intent to kill someone but if they die they die," the officer said.

Her client had given "brutally honest" answers to the officers' questions, including those on where he lived and his sex life, she said, so why wouldn't they believe him when he said he didn't intend to kill anyone.

Eis has a history of mental illness, including anxiety and depression, but may not have taken medications for two years, according to early testimony at the hearing.

Kelly Welling, the mother of Wesley, declined to comment on the judge's decision after the hearing concluded.

