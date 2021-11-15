Austin Empty Bowl recipe for Live Oak Brewing's Beer Lovers Chili

The Takeout

What makes a pie a pie? If we want to get specific, a pie features some sort of relatively shallow crust, as well as a filling. A pie is also typically circular, although there are certainly exceptions. If you think about it that way, a Reese’s peanut butter cup is... essentially a tiny pie, no? With that in mind, picture a nine-inch Reese’s peanut butter cup. Now, that’s a pie—and it’s hitting the market this year in the form of Reese’s “Thanksgiving Pie.”