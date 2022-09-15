Austin Engineering Limited's (ASX:ANG) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Austin Engineering's (ASX:ANG) stock is up by a considerable 57% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Austin Engineering's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Austin Engineering is:

19% = AU$21m ÷ AU$107m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Austin Engineering's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Austin Engineering's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.7%. Probably as a result of this, Austin Engineering was able to see an impressive net income growth of 73% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

We then compared Austin Engineering's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Austin Engineering fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Austin Engineering Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Austin Engineering has a three-year median payout ratio of 33% (where it is retaining 67% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Austin Engineering is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Austin Engineering has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Austin Engineering's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

