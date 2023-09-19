Austin evades questions about Ukraine's request for ATACMS

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defence of the US, refused to express his opinion about Ukraine’s request to supply it with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: Austin at the press conference following the results of the Ramstein format meeting in Germany, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Austin stated that he "won’t endeavor to evaluate Ukraine’s request, if they requested it they believe that they need it", and refused to say whether they are legitimate or not.

"What we have been focused on and what we remain focused on is what Ukraine’s most urgent needs are," he added, explaining that he means first and foremost air defence means and artillery armament.

He stated that air defence means and artillery systems "[continue] to be a pressing need for the Ukrainian forces, and we are committed to doing everything that we possibly can to make sure that they can be successful in this current fight".

"I think we’ve done a credible job of getting some air defense capabilities, but there is much more work to be done, and that’s the message that we conveyed to our colleagues earlier today," Austin remarked.

As it is known, Kyiv has long been asking the US to provide it with the ATACMS missiles which would allow Ukraine to launch attacks deeper into the Russian rear. These needs have been partially covered with British-French Storm Shadow/SCALP systems, but the US did not follow the example of the UK and France.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US are close to supplying Ukraine with the ATACMS missiles and are considering the option of supplying a limited number of the missiles.

