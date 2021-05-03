Austin experiences growing pains as real estate market soars

CBSNews
·3 min read

A trip down Lake Austin with realtor Cord Shiflet is nothing short of jaw-dropping. He's used to selling high-dollar luxury properties like those on the waterfront. But since March 2020, demand – and what buyers will spend – has shocked even him.

"They could probably get $25 million for it, if they let go of it," he said of one property.

"March through June, we had 19 buyers that came that were up to $20 million," he told correspondent Janet Shamlian. "We've never seen that before. I lost count after June. And if I had to guess, I would say we had 40 buyers that were $20 to $50 million."

And everyone, he said, wants to live on the lake.

Laid-back and long known for its food and music scene, the capital of Texas has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. The downtown skyline is a ballet of cranes and new skyscrapers. Tech giants like Google and Apple are expanding their footprint, and Tesla is building a massive manufacturing plant here.

According to Zillow, home prices in Austin are up more than 18% in the last year, creating a shortage of affordable housing.

Austin, Texas, is witnessing a housing boom. / Credit: CBS News
Austin, Texas, is witnessing a housing boom. / Credit: CBS News

Since the pandemic started, city leaders said, the flow of people moving to Austin has turned to a flood. Many are from California, like startup founder Ben Rehnema, who moved with partner Craig from a one-bedroom in San Francisco.

Shamlian asked, "How is your situation here financially better for you than it was in San Francisco?"

"Here in Austin, you know, for the same price, around $3,000 a month, I can live in a three-bedroom house," Rehnema said. "I have a home gym, I have a home office, I have a backyard."

Noe Elias has one, too, along with a million-dollar view from his home in the low-income neighborhood where he's lived for decades. With rising property taxes, the second-grade teacher doesn't know how long he can afford to stay here, as working-class neighborhoods close to downtown are turned into high-priced housing.

"The city council, the local government, has to really, you know, take initiative to protect the working families – families that make less than $50,000 a year," Elias said.

He said some state government and city employees, long Austin's backbone, are moving outside the city, where prices are cheaper – and the number of homeless is growing.

Realtor Shiflet said that even when buyers can afford a home they love, it's become hard to seal the deal. "We had a house go on the market last week up near Round Rock, $400,000 house. It had 96 offers in two days," Shiflet said. "Buyers can't compete with that. I mean, if you're not all-cash, ready to close, you're not going to get it."

Growing pains amid a growth spurt, as the pandemic fuels a city's surge.

See also:

Hot housing markets: Where are they — and why are they so hot?3D printed houses are leading a revolution in real estateNavigating the housing market during a pandemic

Humanitarian groups send medical supplies to India amid COVID crisis

Housing prices boom as workers move to Austin, Texas, abandoning high living costs in California

Julianna Margulies reflects on early career, decision to walk away from millions of dollars

Recommended Stories

  • Home prices have shot up across the country

    Home prices across the country have risen 17% from a year ago. Multiple factors have contributed to this including low interest rates, a work from home culture and young families. Michael George reports.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

    When selling your home, you'll want to be sure its value is as high as it can be. Be aware of these things that could be harmful to your home's value.

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    Housing markets can run hot and cold, with a particular area seeing demand for a home change over time. And that can present a pretty serious issue for many people. If you have to move for a job or...

  • Mortgage Rates Rates Avoid a 4th Consecutive Weekly Fall as COVID-19 Pegs Back Yields

    Mortgage rates inched up according to Freddie Mac. A spike in new COVID-19 cases globally pegged U.S Treasury yields back, however, in spite of positive stats from the U.S.

  • U.S. households have increased their exposure to stocks to the highest level on record

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios VisualsU.S. households increased their exposure to stocks to 41% of their total financial assets in April, the highest level on record, WSJ reported Sunday, citing JPMorgan and Federal Reserve data that dates back to 1952.Why it matters: It's the latest evidence that investors are getting far more bullish on equities, increasing exposure to risk and reducing hedges.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe data includes 401(k) retirement accounts, which means everyday Americans' savings are following retail and institutional traders' bets that the stock market will continue to fly high. By the numbers: Stock funds have seen net inflows for seven straight weeks, including a net $53.7 billion for the week ending March 17, an all-time high, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.The big picture: Everyone and their mother is buying stocks, with flows underpinned by record borrowing from hedge funds and big banks, as well as a record level of margin debt being held by retail and institutional investors.Equity funds haven't seen net outflows since the week of March 3, with the S&P 500 rising by 10% since then.By mid-April, more money had flowed into stock funds this year than had been seen for the 12-year period of 2008-2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nissan's 370Z is sold-out across the United States

    Nissan's 370Z has finally reached the end of its lifecycle, according to a recent report. While it's still displayed on the firm's official website, the rear-wheel-drive coupe is reportedly sold-out at dealers across the United States. Only 28 units of the 370Z found a home in America during the first quarter of 2021, a 95% decline compared to the same time period in 2020, and website CarsDirect believes that shockingly low figure isn't a sign that demand for the 12-year-old model has collapsed.

  • 5 air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are going crazy over

    If you're wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon that everyone seems to be on these days, we're here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Air fryers are awesome and yes, you need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. As much as people love these devices and as often as they cook with them, many air fryer owners often have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh. We've all been there: you find a few great recipes you like and you just keep using them over and over again without ever really putting any effort into finding anything new. Many people use their air fryers to reheat food as well, and that's definitely a smart way to get more use out of it. Even still, you're definitely not getting the most out of your favorite kitchen appliance if you only use it to cook three different dishes and reheat your cold leftovers. Thankfully, we have some great news for anyone out there who might be in an air fryer rut. We'll show you five different best-selling air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with, and they'll provide you with hundreds and hundreds of delicious recipes to whip up in your favorite kitchen appliance. In a nutshell, there are three different types of people when it comes to air fryers. People in the first group have air fryers and they love them. People in the second group have air fryers and want to love them, but they're not sure where to start to find great air fryer recipes. And people in the third group have no clue what all the fuss is all about because they've never used an air fryer before. No matter where you fall on the air fryer spectrum, there's one thing you need to know: A great air fryer cookbook is a must. Air Fryers are so terrific because they make it quick and easy to fry up deliciously crispy food without all the oil you would have to dump into a deep fryer or skillet. As a result, your dish is so much healthier than it would be with traditional frying — and it still tastes great! The problem for so many people is that they don't know where to start. Then for other people, they fall into a rut so they just keep making the same handful of air fryer recipes over and over again. Long story short, you absolutely need to have one or two high-quality air fryer cookbooks in your life! In this roundup, you can check out our top 5 favorite air fryer cookbooks. We've also included links to the printed versions as well as Amazon's Kindle eBook versions that so many people prefer. Remember, Kindle books work in the Kindle app on any computer, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, not just on Kindle eBook readers. Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020 Keto Air Fryer: 100+ Delicious Low-Carb Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight

  • New Cannabis Products: Lil Wayne's New Strain, Wayne Coyne's Brand, A Non-Alcoholic Spirit

    As the cannabis market expands, it's not easy to keep track of the many products launching every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. Mr. Carter OG GKUA, the cannabis brand founded by Lil Wayne, released a limited “sneak preview” of its new exclusive flower strain, Mr. Carter OG, in select California dispensaries. A larger, widespread release across California is scheduled for May. The Mr. Carter OG strain was developed in partnership with 3C Farms, a heralded LA-based cultivator that has been in the game for two decades. Love Yer Brain Flaming Lips’ frontman, Wayne Coyne, launched his own cannabis brand, Love Yer Brain, which debuted in his home state of Oklahoma and released in partnership with Sands Lane Ventures and Ojos Del Mundo. With a focus on inspiring creativity, the Flaming Lips aligns with Coyne’s persona and his love of art and music. The first product line for Love Yer Brain features brain-shaped gummies, available in three flavors (watermelon, green apple, raspberry) and two potencies (10mg and 25mg per gummy). “Being authentic is key to having a successful cannabis brand, and I can’t think of a better person to be aligned with than Wayne Coyne, who has been instrumental in promoting creativity throughout his life in his music and art,” Sands Lane Ventures founder Evan Eneman told Benzinga. Pamos Pamos is a non-alcoholic cannabis spirit crafted from natural ingredients. It's also low in sugar and light on THC and CBD. Available in a 750ml bottle (enough for roughly 16 servings), Pamos is crafted in California with locally sourced ingredients. The drink comes in two strengths: the "Micro Dose," which features 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per serving and costs $60 and the "Low Dose," which features 6mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per serving and costs $65. Pamos is infused with citrus, sweet fruit and aromatic herbs and spices. "Our vision at Pamos is to use our product line to break down barriers and remove any stigma that consumers may associate with cannabis consumption. We firmly believe that beverages that mimic the ritual and form of a traditional cocktail will help broaden the consumer set and provide the canna-curious consumer with an easy entry point into cannabis,” David Mukpo, Pamos’ CEO and co-founder, told Benzinga. “Our commitment is to meet the growth in the beverage segment with premium quality products that fit into mainstream consumption habits and address consumer focus on health and wellness. By combining cocktail form and cannabis function, Pamos provides people a way to enjoy the moment without any regrets." Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Mascotas y Marihuana: Hablamos con Cannvet, Agrupación Veterinaria Orientada al Cannabis Medicinal ¿Se Puede Tener una Sobredosis de Marihuana? Puerto Rico Entra de Lleno a la Revolución Del Cáñamo con PR Hemp Biz Courtesy images. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: PA, MD, Big Tobacco, GTI, Sundial, MedMen, Earnings, Financings And MoreTechforCann, Europe's Cannabis Tech Accelerator, Raises Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New report sheds light on the pain arthritis patients live with every day

    A new report from the Arthritis Foundation finds 100% of arthritis patients surveyed say they’ve experienced some form of pain over the past seven days. Dr. M. Elaine Husni, vice chair of rheumatology at the Cleveland Clinic and member of the Arthritis Foundation’s pain management expert panel, joined “CBSN AM” to discuss.

  • How The Mitchells Vs. The Machines honors its queer teen protagonist

    As a former writer and creative director on Gravity Falls, Mike Rianda is no stranger to heartwarming content ostensibly made for kids but equally beloved by adults. That’s certainly the case with his new movie, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, which was made with the help of Phil Lord and Chris Miller and premiered over the weekend on Netflix. Packed full of amazing actors—we’re talking Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, et al—and quirkily hilarious techno-references, the film is an animated classic for the most modern age. It speaks to how we live today—and in particular, how younger people live, work, and connect on the internet.

  • U.S. construction spending rebounds less than expected in March

    U.S. construction spending rebounded far less than expected in March as strength in housing was offset by continued weakness in outlays on nonresidential structures and public projects. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending gained 0.2% after falling 0.6% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending surging 1.9%.

  • You need to prove you have this much in monthly income to legally retire in Europe, Asia and Latin America

    The Cayman Islands' new remote worker visa demands proof of income of at least $100,000 a year, for example

  • 'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens after 412 days

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are finally open again in Anaheim. If only to California residents and at limited capacity.

  • Dow climbs 260 points as stocks aim to start May with positive tone

    U.S. stocks kick off May with gains as evidence mounts that American corporations are rebounding from the deadly COVID pandemic, portending a strong bounce for the overall economy in the second half of 2021.

  • When Will You Get Your Tax Refund? Here’s When To Expect That Check

    You might be looking forward to your tax refund, but you don’t have to wait in the dark. Learn how to track the status of your refund and expedite the process.

  • There's a reason why we bond with some dogs more than others

    Dogs that are snub-nosed, such as pugs, boxers and bulldogs, or dogs that have three other traits are the most likely to look directly into the human eye.

  • Retire Before 65? Survey Reveals Surprising Number of People Believe They Can

    New research from GOBankingRates surveying 1,000 people, found that a surprising number of younger people believe that they will be able to retire before 65.

  • Boater missing, 1 dead after boat strikes object in Colorado River

    The Coast Guard announced it discontinued its search for Jacob Langley, 24, one of the individuals aboard the boat that capsized near Matagorda Bay.

  • Patriots draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson will remind fans of LeGarrette Blount

    Patriots draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson's north-south style will remind Boston fans of another powerful running back:LeGarrette Blount.