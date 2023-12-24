Austin Fire Department donates toys to Travis County office

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Kids visiting the Travis County Attorney’s Office will have plenty of toys to preoccupy themselves with following a donation from the Austin Fire Department.

In late October, Travis County Commissioners approved a license agreement allowing AFD to temporarily house its downtown station operations in the county’s Ned Granger Building. The temporary move came as the AFD downtown station undergoes renovations, county officials said in an email Friday.

To repay the favor, AFD donated toys and games to the Travis County Attorney’s Office kid’s room for guests to enjoy.

“The County Attorney’s Office is also in the Granger Building, and this room is used for kids when their parents have to come to the County Attorney’s Office for meetings or cases they’re involved in,” a county spokesperson said in the email.

