Austin gas prices are higher than last year. Will the holidays raise gas prices — again?

Gas prices across the Austin metropolitan area are matching average prices across the state as more people travel during the holiday season.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Dec. 20 in Austin was $2.67, according to data from AAA, slightly more expensive than the state's average of $2.65.

Austin's average on Wednesday dropped to $2.66, though, which is slightly lower than the state's average of $2.67. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Austin was $2.64, and the state's average was $2.66.

The average prices for a gallon of gas in Austin and Texas are both much lower than the national average, which currently sits at $3.12 per gallon.

Why did gas prices go up in Texas?

Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, Texas saw the second-highest increase in average gas prices among all states with an 11-cent increase, second only to Florida with a 16-cent increase, according to AAA. Holiday travel will likely fuel an increase in gas prices, AAA estimates.

"Robust gas demand and elevated oil prices have jolted pump prices as the U.S. enters winter. With drivers heading to their holiday destinations, they may continue to see pump prices fluctuate slightly during this heavy travel season," AAA announced in a news release.

