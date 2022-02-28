Austin gas prices jump amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, and the ripple effects are being felt nationwide, including in Austin.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Austin jumped 16 cents in the past week and is now at $3.26 per gallon, according to fuel industry tracking website GasBuddy.com.

The current average price is 29 cents higher than a month ago and is 91 cents per gallon higher than the same week last year, according to GasBuddy, which conducts a daily survey of 830 gas stations in Austin.

The lowest price per gallon in Austin on Monday was $2.98 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.64, the latest survey showed.

The national average price of gas has risen 8 cents per gallon in the past week, and currently averages $3.59. That marks a 23 cent per gallon increase from a month ago and an 88 cent jump from a year ago, according to GasBuddy's data, which is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

The price spike is not due to a current shortage of oil, but rather is related to fear that it may be cut back in the future amid Russia's attempt to take control of Ukraine, experts said.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future, De Haan said.

"In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day," he said. "It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."

Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the United States and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters, said Andrew Gross, spokesperson for auto club AAA.

AAA also noted that increasing oil prices are contributing to higher prices at the pump, and it added that costs will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers," Gross said.

In addition to global conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused staffing issues at refineries. Experts say U.S. oil production is recovering, but supply chain issues continue to affect drillers.

The Biden administration says it's keeping an eye on disruptions in supply and hoarding.

Experts with AAA offered some advice to conserve fuel. AAA said gas consumption increases after a car exceeds 50 miles per hour, so drivers should slow down when they can.

AAA also advises motorists to conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining multiple errands into one trip.

Gradual acceleration is more fuel efficient than a quick burst of speed from stomping on the gas pedal, and drivers also should avoid idling their car's engine, experts said.

In addition, lighter cars use less fuel, they said, so unload what you can. Finally, experts advise keeping your car tuned up and monitoring your tire air pressure.

