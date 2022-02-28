Austin gas prices jump amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Lori Hawkins, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, and the ripple effects are being felt nationwide, including in Austin.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Austin jumped 16 cents in the past week and is now at $3.26 per gallon, according to fuel industry tracking website GasBuddy.com.

The current average price is 29 cents higher than a month ago and is 91 cents per gallon higher than the same week last year, according to GasBuddy, which conducts a daily survey of 830 gas stations in Austin.

The lowest price per gallon in Austin on Monday was $2.98 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.64, the latest survey showed.

The national average price of gas has risen 8 cents per gallon in the past week, and currently averages $3.59. That marks a 23 cent per gallon increase from a month ago and an 88 cent jump from a year ago, according to GasBuddy's data, which is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

More: After plea from Ukraine, Elon Musk says SpaceX’s internet service available for war-torn nation

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Austin rose 16 cents in the past week and is now at $3.26 per gallon, according to fuel industry tracking website GasBuddy.com. Statesman file photo
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Austin rose 16 cents in the past week and is now at $3.26 per gallon, according to fuel industry tracking website GasBuddy.com. Statesman file photo

The price spike is not due to a current shortage of oil, but rather is related to fear that it may be cut back in the future amid Russia's attempt to take control of Ukraine, experts said.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future, De Haan said.

More: Protesters gather at Texas Capitol to protest the war in the Ukraine

"In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day," he said. "It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."

Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the United States and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters, said Andrew Gross, spokesperson for auto club AAA.

AAA also noted that increasing oil prices are contributing to higher prices at the pump, and it added that costs will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers," Gross said.

In addition to global conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused staffing issues at refineries. Experts say U.S. oil production is recovering, but supply chain issues continue to affect drillers.

The Biden administration says it's keeping an eye on disruptions in supply and hoarding.

More: Will gas prices keep rising after Russia invasion of Ukraine? Here's what we know

Experts with AAA offered some advice to conserve fuel. AAA said gas consumption increases after a car exceeds 50 miles per hour, so drivers should slow down when they can.

AAA also advises motorists to conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining multiple errands into one trip.

Gradual acceleration is more fuel efficient than a quick burst of speed from stomping on the gas pedal, and drivers also should avoid idling their car's engine, experts said.

In addition, lighter cars use less fuel, they said, so unload what you can. Finally, experts advise keeping your car tuned up and monitoring your tire air pressure.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin gas prices jump amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Recommended Stories

  • Average US gas price spikes 10 cents over 2 weeks

    The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon. The current average in California is $4.82 per gallon which spiked 10 cents in one week, according to AAA. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely. The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

  • YouTube Bars RT, Other Russian State Media Outlets From Receiving Ad Revenue

    YouTube has officially cut off all ad revenue for RT and several other Russian state-owned media channels following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military. YouTube said in a statement it’s “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.” This move comes after a […]

  • NIO, Novavax, Lockheed, Yandex, First Horizon: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street stocks fell and oil prices jumped as investors rushed to adjust to geopolitical developments including new sanctions against Russia. Defense stocks were ticking higher, including Northrop Grumman Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies and Raytheon Technologies European nations have signaled a new push to build up their military strength and to send aid to Ukraine. Shares of Yandex  a search-engine company that provides services in Russia, Ukraine and other countries in the region, dropped in morning trading.

  • Europe Bans Russian State-Backed Channels Russia Today, Sputnik

    In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union on Sunday took the unprecedented move of banning Russian state-backed television channels Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. “Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our […]

  • UK's National Grid seeking clarity for LNG over port block for Russian vessels

    Britain's National Grid, which operates the Isle of Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal said it is seeking to understand if a block on Russia-related vessels, announced by the British government on Monday, includes LNG shipments. "We are supportive of government action to order UK ports to block all Russian-linked ships, and are seeking to understand if this includes LNG terminals and Russian-linked cargo," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Chris Reese)

  • NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed. The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said people familiar with the matter. The Nasdaq-listed stocks halted were Nexters Inc , HeadHunter Group PLC, Ozon Holdings PLC , Qiwi PLC, and Yandex.

  • Crypto exchange Binance blocks Russian users targeted by sanctions

    Crypto exchange Binance is blocking the accounts of any Russian clients targeted by sanctions, it told Reuters on Monday, but will not freeze the accounts of others after Ukraine called for a block on Russian users at major digital currency platforms. "We're blocking accounts of those on the sanctions list (if they have Binance accounts) and ensuring that all sanctions are met in full," a spokesperson for the company said on Monday, declining to give further details.

  • As BP Exits Russia, Other Oil Companies Face Risks Too

    Oil companies haven’t been this financially strong in decades. BP ‘s (BP) decision this weekend to divest its stake in Russian energy company Rosneft at a large loss is evidence of just how fraught the politics of oil production has become. Selling stakes in Russian companies now means that companies will be selling into a washed-out market with few buyers.

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Looks Close. What That Means for Oil Markets.

    The country can likely increase oil production by more than 1 million a day this year, raising global production by about 1.5%.

  • Mitt Romney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar 'morons' and 'certainly missing a few IQ points'

    Mitt Romney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar 'morons' and 'certainly missing a few IQ points'

  • ULA Atlas V rocket rolls to pad, making way for launch from Cape Canaveral

    A nearly 200-foot Atlas V rocket rolled to its pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday, making way for launch operations on Tuesday.

  • Verbier says Gergiev resigns as festival head at its request

    The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. The Swiss classic music festival said it made the change as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, 68, is a friend and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2

    New York's statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday, citing a dramatic drop in COVID-19 infections and new federal guidelines. Hours later, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he's considering lifting vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters by early next week if infections and hospitalizations continue their downward trend. A mask mandate on the city's approximately 1 million schoolchildren could also be lifted, Adams said in a statement.

  • Ukraine crisis: Google Maps live traffic data turned off in country

    The live service has been shut down temporarily to protect users, but navigation features still work.

  • Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in March 2022

    The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the new 5.9% cost of living adjustment went out this month, and recipients are now waiting on the third, coming in March. The COLA increase was...

  • Psaki says calls to enhance US oil production are a 'misdiagnosis'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday said calls for the U.S. to boost its own fossil fuel production in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has increased oil prices further, were a "misdiagnosis."Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine last week, the U.S. has issued a wave of sanctions against Russian banks and even Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.But the U.S. has so far refrained from...

  • How high might gas prices rise in wake of Russia invading Ukraine? What analysts say.

    Gas prices across the U.S. are expected to continue rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but how much remains in question.

  • Toyota suspends domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. The attack comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was at all related. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident and whether Russia was involved.

  • The rat infestation at Family Dollar's distribution center is unsurprising, a retail consultant says, after witnessing the chaotic inventory pile-up at its parent company's stores

    FDA inspectors found live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces, and dead birds at a Family Dollar distribution center.

  • Hyundai, Genesis, Subaru warn their dealers about markups

    Six weeks ago, word got out that Ford's VP of sales for the U.S. and Canada wrote one of those "It has come to our attention..." The VP's problem was dealers trying to get reservation deposits for the Ford F-150 Lightning well above the official $100 fee. The tomfoolery resulted in interactions "with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction and damaging to the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation."