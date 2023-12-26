Austin, Grand Meadow set temperature records over the weekend

Dec. 26—Grand Meadow sees 130-year-old high temp record fall

The area set a pair of records over the weekends as southeast Minnesota was met with mild, wet weather, rather than a snowy, white Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service, Austin set a new high of 46 degrees on Friday, Dec. 22, just one degree over the previous record of 45 degrees set in 2006. Grand Meadow saw a high of 47, which was also one degree better than its record of 46 set in 1893, a 130-year-old record.

Then on Saturday, Austin set a new record for the warmest low at 43 degrees, nearly 10 degrees over the 2014 record of 34 degrees.

Grand Meadow also set a new warm low of 35 degrees, up from 31 degrees also set in 2014.