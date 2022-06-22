Austin Harrouff, former FSU student charged in 2 deaths, to be tried in front of judge, no jury

STUART — The case against Austin Harrouff, charged in the 2016 slayings of two people and the attempted murder of another, is expected to be heard in a non-jury setting that may last three weeks.

The agreement in Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer’s courtroom came Tuesday afternoon during a hearing regarding whether a witness for the state against Harrouff, charged in the deaths of John Stevens III, 59, and Michelle Mishcon, 53, and the attack and injury of neighbor Jeffrey Fisher in August 2016, would be allowed.

Defense attorney Bob Watson, who sat with Harrouff, said there was an agreement to a non-jury trial, and to suspend the ongoing hearing involving Tampa neuropsychologist Michael Gamache to that non-jury trial.

Assistant State Attorney Anastasia Norman said she thought three weeks would be enough for the trial, and Bauer scheduled Nov. 28 through Dec. 16 with a Sept. 28 status hearing.

Watson and defense attorney Nellie L. King declined comment after court, as did Norman and prosecutor Brandon White.

Harrouff — who was then 19 and attending Florida State University — was found biting and chewing on Stevens' face in the driveway of the couple’s home on Southeast Kokomo Lane in southern Martin County.

Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer (far right), listens June 21, 2022, during a hearing in Austin Harrouff case. Seated in front are prosecutors Anastasia Norman (far left) and Brandon White.

Defense lawyers signaled shortly after Harrouff’s arrest they would seek an acquittal by reason of insanity.

Two psychologists — one hired by the defense and one for the state — have concluded Harrouff was suffering an “acute psychotic episode” when he attacked and killed Mishcon and Stevens III during an unprovoked attack.

Both experts, clinical psychologist Gregory Landrum and Dr. Phillip Resnick, found Harrouff was “unable to distinguish right from wrong,” meaning he meets Florida’s criteria to be acquitted by reason of insanity.

Gamache last year concluded Harrouff didn’t meet the legal standard of insanity.

Gamache Tuesday was grilled by attorney Dorothy Clay Sims, both speaking via video conference.

Under questioning by Sims, Gamache said he didn’t make a diagnosis. He said he was talking “probabilities.”

“I am advising the state as a potential rebuttal expert, and I am telling them in this report, that based on the totality of the evidence … I think that substance induced psychotic disorder is more likely, but I did not make that diagnosis,” he said. “I don't know, and I may never know, and I don't think any other expert knows for certain. It's about probabilities.”

Bauer wanted clarification, and Gamache again said he didn’t make a diagnosis.

“I am simply describing the possibilities,” Gamache said.

Sims questioned Gamache in a variety of areas, including Harrouff’s treatments and self-reporting of his feelings and emotions in jail.

Gamache said he wasn’t being critical of Landrum, hired by the state, and Resnick, a forensic psychiatrist who issued a report for the defense.

“There's no rule that says I have to make my own diagnosis, as opposed to differentiating for the benefit of the state what the possibilities are so that they can contemplate how to proceed,” Gamache said.

Watson earlier questioned defense witness Dr. Jimmy Valentine, a retired professor who said he consults in medical pharmacology and forensic toxicology, regarding 15 medications that Gamache said “may have been in play.”

Bauer asked for clarification.

“He has 15 different things that he says could either have been acute, chronic or withdrawal from causing the substance abuse psychosis,” Watson said.

Still, under questioning from Watson, Valentine said no lab report found evidence of anything besides alcohol and THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

