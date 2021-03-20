Austin hints India’s purchase of Russian missile system could trigger sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lara Seligman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hinted during a visit to New Delhi on Saturday that India’s planned purchase of an advanced Russian missile system could trigger U.S. sanctions, but left room for New Delhi to back away from the deal.

“We certainly urge all our allies and partners to move away from Russian equipment … and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf,” Austin said in response to a question from a reporter about India’s plan to acquire the S-400.

However, he stressed that Russia has not yet delivered the equipment to New Delhi. While Austin did discuss the system with his Indian counterpart, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the two did not discuss potential sanctions, he said.

“We are aware of the fact that they have expressed interest in acquiring the system,” Austin acknowledged. But “they have not acquired an S-400 system yet, so there would be no reason for sanctions to be on the table.”

The United States has in recent years sought to pull India from Russia’s and China’s orbit with high-profile visits and increasing arms sales and military cooperation. But India’s planned purchase of the S-400 could prove a flashpoint, particularly after Congress imposed sanctions on Turkey for acquiring the same system.

U.S. officials have said the S-400 cannot co-exist with U.S. equipment, as it can be used to collect intelligence on U.S. systems. They are particularly concerned about Russia using the S-400 to learn about the F-35 fighter jet’s advanced capabilities.

Austin came under increased pressure to raise the issue with Indian officials this week after Sen. Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged the Pentagon chief to make clear the Biden administration’s opposition to the S-400 deal.

"If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA," Menendez wrote in a recent letter to Austin, referring to the law called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

"It will also limit India's ability to work with the US on development and procurement of sensitive military technology,” Menendez continued. “I expect you to make all of these challenges clear in conversations with your Indian counterparts.”

However, the law does leave room for the secretary of State to waive sanctions for any individual country that purchases Russian equipment.

Austin noted that the United States does work with countries that operate Russian equipment “from time to time.”

During the media briefing, Austin also addressed questions on Afghanistan, noting that President Joe Biden had not yet made a decision about the timing of any potential drawdown even as a May 1 deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from the country looms.

As the clock ticks down, Austin stressed that the Pentagon is keeping all its options on the table.

“There's probably nobody who understands the physics associated with removing troops and equipment out of a place better than me,” Austin said, referring to his time overseeing the Iraq drawdown. “Whatever decision the president makes, you can trust it will be fully supported.”

As Biden weighs a decision, the Pentagon has presented options ranging from leaving by May 1 as planned to staying indefinitely at current troop levels, according to two defense officials familiar with the discussions.

Leaving by May 1 would be difficult but doable, one of the officials said. The U.S. currently has just under 3,500 troops on the ground, about 1,000 more than previously disclosed, the person said. This includes Special Operations personnel that were put “off the books,” a common practice.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 a day after receiving vaccination

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's health minister said on Saturday, a day after receiving his vaccination. Mr Khan is "self isolating at home," said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet. The 67-year-old was inoculated on Friday as part of a nationwide campaign to encourage vaccinations. He appealed to Pakistanis to follow his lead and follow new restrictions introduced to prevent a surge in cases. Pakistan has historically seen high levels of vaccine hesitancy.

  • Azeri president marks Nowruz in retaken cultural city

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev marked the Nowruz holiday Saturday by lighting a ceremonial fire outside Shusha, a culturally revered city that Azerbaijan took from Armenian forces in last autumn’s war. Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 in fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Its retaking by Azerbaijan’s forces in November was important both symbolically and strategically because it sits high above the region’s nearby capital, Stepanakert.

  • Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere

    Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy, his first comments on news that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities. "There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Musk told a prominent Chinese forum during a virtual discussion. "If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down."

  • Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

    "There is good ground for a production leap," Khamenei said, adding that the government needed to get rid of any legal obstacles to production and growth. Khamenei said the new year of 1400 is “an important and sensitive” one because of the upcoming presidential election in June. Rouhani, considered a pragmatist, is barred from standing for a third term and the slate of candidates has yet to be finalised.

  • The rebuild of Raqqa: how Syria's breadbasket became a beacon of hope

    After a decade of war that fractured his country and destroyed his city, Omar Sarran still thinks Raqqa is the best place to live in Syria. “There is some kind of freedom, some institutions, safety, everything is available, though of course we are affected by the economic situation,” he told The Telegraph during a recent visit to the city. More than three years after the battle to drive Islamic State militants from the city they declared as their capital, thousands of buildings are in ruins, jobs are scarce and bodies are still being exhumed from mass graves. But Mr Sarran, who is 36 and an English teacher, is an optimist. “Raqqa today is the model, I mean it,” he said. “Buildings can be rebuilt, what we are working on now is rebuilding the people, what ISIS destroyed was their souls.” A once undistinguished provincial capital, Raqqa's fortunes reflect the broader trajectory of the Syrian civil war, which marked a grim 10-year anniversary this week. From the giddy optimism of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad to a brutal civil war that has imposed a horrific cost to civilian life and infrastructure, Raqqa has seen it all. No-one predicted Raqqa, situated in an agricultural region on the Euphrates river far from the cosmopolitan centres of Aleppo and Damascus, would be the first provincial capital to fall into rebel hands when protests began in March 2011. Eight months later, Raqqa’s loyalty was presumed when al-Assad received pledges of allegiances in person from the province's tribal sheikhs. But those allegiances proved fickle and Raqqa fell in a matter of days in March 2013 to a motley collection of Free Syrian Army and Islamist militias. “Ten years ago they thought Raqqa would be the last city to rise up,” said Mohammed Nour Al-Zaib, pictured below, a sheikh who is today the co-chair of the Raqqa Civil Council. “The government was not interested in Raqqa before, it was a sleepy place, even though the region has oil and was the breadbasket of Syria.”

  • North Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to U.S.

    North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the Southeast Asian nation extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money-laundering charges this week. Malaysia denounced North Korea's move as unwarranted and disruptive to regional peace, adding that the extradition had been carried out according to law. North Korea did not name its citizen in a statement carried by state media KCNA, but Malaysia said Mun Chol Myong, who was arrested in 2019, was extradited on Wednesday after he had already exhausted several legal appeals.

  • Sperm whales taught each other how to avoid hunters' harpoons 200 years ago, according to new study

    Published by the Royal Society, the research was based on newly digitized logbooks from American whalers in the North Pacific during the 19th century.

  • China Restricts Military, State Personnel Use Of Teslas Over National Security Concerns: Report

    The Chinese government has restricted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle access to military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries, and critical agencies over national security concerns, the Wall Street Journal reports. What Happened: Tesla vehicles had eight surround cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and radar for their autopilot system. The Chinese bestselling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles had a camera installed above the rear-view mirror. Suspicions were raised over the car sensors’ ability to record visual images of surrounding locations and Tesla’s indiscriminate data collection over car usage, including drivers’ personal information and mobile phones’ contact list synced to the cars. WSJ notes that the restriction comes as President Xi Jinping moves China away from foreign technology in a tit-for-tat battle with the U.S. over technology. Global automakers collected massive data from moving cars via cameras, sensors, and computers loaded onto the vehicles to detect safety features stored in the automakers’ cloud-based servers. The government forbade some of its agencies from driving Tesla cars to work, which extended to the families of personnel working in sensitive industries and state agencies suspecting the vehicle’s record mode, using cameras and other sensors to log various details, including short videos. Why It Matters: Tesla has reiterated its previous assurance over user privacy protection in China. Previously, Tesla received considerable Chinese support to build the factory near Shanghai, notes Bloomberg. However, the automaker recently faced flak from China over vehicle quality and safety issues, including battery fires and abnormal acceleration, leading to a forced public apology to China in early February. Last week, a group of hackers admittedly breached a trove of security-camera data gaining access to footage, including the Tesla warehouse in Shanghai. Tesla assured the safety of the Chinese Gigafactory data. Price action: TSLA shares are trading lower by 0.94% at $647 on the last check Friday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaToyota Cautions Apple On Auto Market Debut Citing Long-Term Sustainability Challenges: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Movie Theaters, Live Venues Can Start Applying For Covid-19 Relief Grants On April 8

    It’s taken more than three months, but the Small Business Administration is getting ready to start taking applications from distressed theaters and live venues seeking federal grants to make up for revenue declines due to Covid-19 closures. More than $16 billion has been allocated for the venues, including an initial $15 billion that was included […]

  • Border issue is 'more than a crisis, it's a human tragedy': Kevin McCarthy

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the Biden administration denying media access to facilities.

  • Try the notorious pan that can do it all from Our Place

    Women-owned kitchenware brand Our Place offers the famous 8-in-1 pan that can fry, sauté and even steam your favorite meals. With products perfect for your daily meals, such as pans, dishes and cups, you’ll surely find exactly what you need. With products perfect for your daily meals such as pans, dishes and cups, you’ll surely find exactly what you need. Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Istanbul municipality says will challenge Gezi Park transfer

    Turkey has transferred ownership of Istanbul's Gezi Park, the focus of anti-government protests in 2013, to national from municipal ownership, drawing criticism from the opposition-run city which said it would challenge the decision. The directorate for religious foundations, part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said the area was being transferred to one of its foundations. Istanbul Municipality criticised what it said was a hasty decision by President Tayyip Erdogan's government which was taken "to stop a project to turn the square into a green an aesthetic area again".

  • Attacked spas had been targeted by prostitution stings

    Two Atlanta area massage businesses where a gunman waged a deadly assault this week had been repeatedly targeted in police prostitution investigations over the years, raising questions about the mayor's earlier comments that the spas operated legally. Police records show officers went to the businesses at least 21 times in the past 10 years, which appears to contradict Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' statement that officers in her city had not been to the businesses beyond a minor potential theft and that they were not “on the radar” of police. Bottoms added that she did not want to blame the victims.

  • Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with law

    Twitter has announced it will establish a legal entity in Turkey in order to continue operating in the country, which passed a controversial social media law last year. In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the amended internet law and made the decision to comply with, it but promised to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.” Turkey slapped advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest in January.

  • India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

    India's Stelis Biopharma has partnered with Russia's sovereign fund to make at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V, its parent company said on Friday, taking the nation's total output of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half a billion doses. The announcement by the parent, Strides Pharma Science, of a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) follows similar deals by Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma and Hetero. "The significant vaccine volumes which will be produced jointly with Stelis will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale," Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Fund, said in a statement https://bit.ly/3c1gVhP.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • U.S. Defense Secretary in New Delhi to deepen ties

    Austin is making the first visit by a top member of the Biden administration to Delhi as part of efforts to ally with countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.During his visit, he is expected to hold talks with India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.The two sides will be discussing India's plan to purchase armed drones from the United States as well as a large order for over 150 combat jets for the air force and the navy to help narrow the gap with China, people with knowledge of the matter said.

  • White House refuses to call Saudi leader MBS a 'killer' after Biden called Putin one

    A recently declassified US intelligence report said MBS ordered the operation that led to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • UFOreo: A giant cookie-like object has drifted into our solar system

    Just because something looks like a cookie doesn’t mean you should eat it. That’s the first rule of intergalactic travel. It’s also a decent policy when it comes to our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor, a mysterious chunk of matter that is large, somewhat crumbly, and shaped like a delicious cookie.

  • Kohli suggests 'I don't know' option for umpires after catch controversy

    India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said on-field umpires should have the option to stay neutral in a TV referral after debate erupted over a catch by England's Dawid Malan in the fourth Twenty20 international.