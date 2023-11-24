Austin holiday tradition: When did the Zilker tree lighting start?
Taylor Girtman
·2 min read
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A more than 50-year-old city tradition will continue this Sunday at the annual Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting in Austin’s Zilker Park.
The Zilker holiday tree tradition started in 1967, according to the city. It was lit by Austin Mayor Pro Tem Emma Long. Since then, the lighting honor has gone to the winner of the city’s tree art contest.
There are over 3,300 lights on the tree with 39 streamers stretching from the ground to the double-star topper, per the city. The bulbs were changed to LED lights in 2019 to consume less electricity.
A few years of tree lightings were impacted over time, such as in 1973 when President Richard Nixon declared an energy crisis and the tree was not lit. Because of the pandemic, the tree lighting was virtual in 2020
The tree itself is made from one of Austin’s original moontowers, which were bought from Detroit in 1894 to keep Austin streets bright. They are the only moonlight towers still in operation in the U.S., according to the city. The Zilker moontower was restored in 2016
The 57th annual tree lighting ceremony will be Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
