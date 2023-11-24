Austin holiday tradition: When did the Zilker tree lighting start?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A more than 50-year-old city tradition will continue this Sunday at the annual Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting in Austin’s Zilker Park.

The Zilker holiday tree tradition started in 1967, according to the city. It was lit by Austin Mayor Pro Tem Emma Long. Since then, the lighting honor has gone to the winner of the city’s tree art contest.

There are over 3,300 lights on the tree with 39 streamers stretching from the ground to the double-star topper, per the city. The bulbs were changed to LED lights in 2019 to consume less electricity.

A few years of tree lightings were impacted over time, such as in 1973 when President Richard Nixon declared an energy crisis and the tree was not lit. Because of the pandemic, the tree lighting was virtual in 2020

View of the Zilker Park Christmas Tree at night during Yule Fest on December 5, 1968. Cars are visible around the base of the moontower. (Courtesy Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

A crowd of people is gathered under the manmade Christmas Tree at Zilker park, possibly singing Christmas carols, December 1968 (Courtesy Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

A night shot of the Zilker Christmas tree, 1968 (Courtesy Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

View of the Zilker Park Christmas Tree at night in December 1969. Cars are visible around the base of the moontower. (Courtesy Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

Jack Robinson from Austin Parks and Recreation Department turning on the Zilker Park Christmas Tree in 1976. Robinson is standing with a young child who is hold a large switch. (Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

A nighttime shot of the Zilker Park Christmas tree, December 23, 1967. (Courtesy Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

Steve Sheffield from the City of Austin Electric Department standing on the moontower and adjusting the wires on the Zilker Park Christmas Tree, undated. (Courtesy Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

50th anniversary Zilker tree lighting (KXAN photo)

Trail of Lights - Zilker Tree_190541

Zilker Park holiday tree lighting 2022 (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

The tree itself is made from one of Austin’s original moontowers, which were bought from Detroit in 1894 to keep Austin streets bright. They are the only moonlight towers still in operation in the U.S., according to the city. The Zilker moontower was restored in 2016

The 57th annual tree lighting ceremony will be Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

