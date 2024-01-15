Austin homeless shelters urgently need supplies as arctic blast freezes city: How to help

The Austin Winter Collaborative Effort, a coalition of organizations, is collecting donations and seeking volunteers to help people experiencing homelessness.

Sign up here to volunteer as a driver to distribute supplies and food or transport people to shelters, as well as volunteer at shelters or sort donations.

The group has an urgent need for:

Gloves

Heavy coats

Handwarmers

Blankets, including electric ones

Hats

Pants

Sleeping bags

Additional warm gear and supplies

First-aid kits

Nonperishable food items

Water

Tents

Tarps

Camping supplies

Donation details are: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Tuesday at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, 4430 Menchaca Road

Blood donations needed at We Are Blood

We Are Blood, Central Texas' blood bank that serves more than 50 hospitals in 10 counties, needs blood, particularly blood donations from type O donors and platelet donors.

We Are Blood has four donation centers:

4300 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin

3100 W. Slaughter Lane in Austin

2132 N. Mays St., Suite 900, in Round Rock

251 N. Bell Blvd., Suite 111A, in Cedar Park.

Make an appointment at 512-206-1266 (for blood), 512-206-1231 (for platelets), or schedule online at https://weareblood.org/donor/schedule/?.

City of Austin offers warming centers, cold weather shelters

See a list of warming centers on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website: tdem.texas.gov/warm.

The city of Austin will keep cold weather shelters open for people experiencing homelessness at least through Wednesday morning, the city said.

Shalter registration is from 5 and 8 p.m. each day at One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road. The center will act as the "central embarkation point" for people needing an overnight shelter.

People can take Capital Metro buses Nos. 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105 and 142 and Rapid Route 801 to One Texas Center to register for a spot in a shelter. Anyone seeking cold weather shelters who can't pay bus fare will still receive a free ride.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to donate, help homeless community in Austin during arctic blast