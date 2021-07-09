Austin homicide suspect arrested in Sioux Falls

Jul. 9—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The suspect in an Austin homicide is in custody after an arrest Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Miguel Nunez Jr. is in the Minnehaha County Jail pending charges of second-degree murder in Mower County.

On Thursday, Minnehaha sheriff's deputies, with assistance from the Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT, team found Nunez, 18, hiding in the attic of a home in the 3400 block of North Sixth Avenue, according to a statement from Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Qualseth.

He was arrested without incident, the report states.

On June 8, a warrant was issued for Nunez in connection with the shooting of David Harris, 45, of Austin, who was killed June 5.

Shortly after 1 a.m. June 5, Austin police were called to the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast for a report of a shooting with at least two victims. When officers arrived, they found one person, who lived at the residence, with three gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, whose name and gender were not released, was injured, Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon said shortly after the incident.

A juvenile boy who spoke with police reportedly said that he and Nunez went to the house under the guise of buying marijuana but they intended to rob one of the home's residents. It is believed that Nunez may have been injured in an altercation at the residence. He dropped his weapon on the way out, the criminal complaint states.

A criminal complaint filed in Mower County District Court on June 8 charges Nunez with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated and two counts of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony.