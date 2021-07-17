Austin homicide suspect held on $1M bail

Jul. 17—AUSTIN — The 18-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man last month and then fled the state was ordered held on $1 million unconditional bail Friday morning.

Miguel Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D., was booked into the Mower County jail on Thursday, July 15. He made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated and two counts of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony.

Judge Kevin Siefken set unconditional bail at $1 million and conditional bail at $500,000.

Nunez's next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.

Nunez is charged with fatally shooting 45-year-old David Harris, of Austin, on June 5. Nunez was arrested in Sioux Falls on July 8.

Minnehaha County sheriff's deputies and the Sioux Falls police officers found Nunez hiding in the attic of a home, according to a statement from Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Qualseth. He was arrested without incident.

On June 5, Austin police investigated a report of a shooting with at least two victims. They found Harris in his home with three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person, whose identity was not released, was injured, Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon said shortly after the incident.

A juvenile who spoke to the police reported that he and Nunez went to the Austin home under the guise of buying marijuana, but intended to rob the home's residents. Nunez dropped his weapon on the way out of the house, according to the criminal complaint.