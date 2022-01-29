🌱 Austin ISD Approves 2 Days Off + 'Cheer' Cast Comes To Austin!

Happy Saturday, Austin! Here's everything you need to know today in town.

Sunny and milder. High: 66 Low: 44.

Here are the top stories in Austin today:

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Austin ISD Performing Arts Center. (8 a.m.)

Donate Blood and Get a Free Small Sub from Thundercloud at We Are Blood. (8 a.m.)

Cover to Cover: A Look at the Asiatic Fleet Exhibit at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

Land As Persona Art Exhibit Opening Reception at The Neill-Cochran House Museum. (4 p.m.)

Melissa Gail Klein and the Morning Dew Music Video Release Party with Lydia Froncek of Ley Line at 3r Eye Meditation Lounge and Elixir Bar. (7 p.m.)

"Anchorman" at Doc's Drive in Theatre. (9 p.m.)

Austin ISD meetings available live at AISD.TV | Austin ISD, Channel 22 on Spectrum (Time Warner Cable), Grande, and AT&T U-verse (Ch. 99). Learn more at: Meetings | Austin ISD." (Facebook)

Texas Longhorns Rowing team is in the fourth week of training for 2022, and the grind is definitely real. Plenty of meters and minutes being logged during this time. Knowing you can’t fake your way through a 2000m race, the work is getting done now. Hook ‘Em!" (Facebook)

"Even as cases are going down, the number of pediatric infections and hospitalizations remains a serious concern, said APH's Dr. Desmar Walkes. She said about 91% of children being admitted to the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated." (Facebook)

"Visiting Pease Park this weekend? Don't forget you can park in the Austin Community College Rio Grande Campus parking garage on Saturdays and Sundays for free between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. It's just a 5-10 minute walk to the park from the garage." (Facebook)

"Green Events is excited to work with student organizations to put on zero-waste events! Check out their Instagram @utgreenevents and visit their link in bio to make your organization more sustainable! Email: greenevents@utenvironment.org." (Facebook)

