🌱 Austin ISD Excuses COVID Absences + Trail Foundation Art Needs

The Austin Independent School District (Austin ISD) recently announced that student absences related to COVID-19 pandemic-related reasons will be excused during the spring school semester. However, families have to communicate with their schools regarding absences, as "state law requires all students to attend in person for at least 90% of the time, excused or unexcused, to earn credit for the course."Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde said, "We will not be keeping children from going to the next grade level because they had to stay out because of unusual circumstances at home." She added, "We will work with the individual student to give them enough time to get caught up." For complete details on Austin ISD's press release, click here and visit: (Press Release Desk) Plural Office full-service architecture firm, located at 2124 E 6th St., is looking for a full-time project designer with 2-4 years of professional experience. Some of the responsibilities of the position will be to develop creative design concepts for projects, coordinate project designs and collaborate with and coordinate project stakeholders and consultants. Plural is "committed to shifting paradigms by creating equitable and environmentally conscious spaces and cities" and their "work includes single-family, multi-family, cultural, urban, and commercial projects in Austin and around the country." To apply, send a cover letter, resume, design portfolio and application materials to office@pluraloffice.com. For more information on the company and position, please visit: (Archinect) Silver Swans® Austin, created by the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), is "helping senior citizens remain healthy in uncertain times" by offering them "low impact senior-based dance" classes online. The program was developed by RAD "based on a four-year research project from the Dance for Lifelong Wellbeing initiative into the benefits of dance for older learners." Their mission is "to create an elegant yet energetic experience for older learners in a program that promotes fun & freedom of expression with the added benefit of physical health support, fitness & flexibility." For information on a free Introductory Class, contactValerie Marengo at 512-508-3339 or www.silverswansaustin.com/ and visit: (PR.com) The Trail Foundation is looking for 3 artists "to help design and install a new art project along the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail" in the spring, which they hope to launch to the public in the middle of May. "According to the foundation, the project will merge artistic components with ecological function." Those selected "will be paid to collaborate on the design and installation of floating wetlands on Lady Bird Lake as part of a project called 'Common Waters'" and each will "receive $5,000, which is different from the $10,000 project budget." The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 4. For more information about the project and to apply, visit The Trail Foundation's website and go to: (KVUE.com)

Donate Blood and Get a Free Small Sub from Thundercloud at We Are Blood. (8 a.m.)

National Museum of the Pacific War Features New Exhibit, Cover to Cover: A Look at the Asiatic Fleet at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

ShiftED: Hitting the Reset Button on Your Career Free Live Online Event. (11 a.m.)

“Unsilenced” Movie Screening in Austin at Cinemark 20 and XD. (2:10 p.m.)

ShiftED: Creating the Ultimate Resume for Career Changers Free Live Online Event. (4 p.m.)

Virtual Full Body Workout Free Online Class by Stronger Austin. (7 p.m.)

The Austin Police Department needs your help! Please help us locate Mr. Warner who has been missing since Sunday morning. We’re concerned about his well-being and need the community’s help to locate him. If you see Mr. Warner, please call 9-1-1. He was last known to be around 12600 Ridgeline Drive in Cedar Park. For more information, go to: APD Seeking Community’s Help Locating Missing Person (mailchi.mp)." (Facebook)

"Message for posts everywhere: IF YOUR PET IS OUTSIDE TONIGHT, GO STAY OUT THERE WITH HIM! 'Please bring your pets inside when it's cold. " (Nextdoor)

"Message based on an experience of a Nextdoor Neighbor: Beware of fake AirPods Pro being sold on Nextdoor, Craigslist, OfferUp, probably FB Marketplace...the packaging is excellent for a fake, but the headphones are terrible quality." (Nextdoor)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 24)

