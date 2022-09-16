Austin ISD teacher arrested for traveling to Colombia to have sex with minors, DOJ says

An Austin school district teacher was arrested Thursday in Round Rock for illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The employee, Michael Roberts, 40, traveled from the U.S. to Colombia to engage in illegal sexual conduct with minors, the Justice Department said in a media release.

He is charged with three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and faces up to 30 years in prison on each of the three counts.

A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Department of Homeland Security notified Austin district police about the arrest on Thursday morning, according to a letter from Laura Stout, the district’s associate superintendent of secondary schools. District police are working with Department of Homeland Security officials in an ongoing investigation

Roberts works at Sadler Means YWLA and Garcia YMLA, and formerly worked at Navarro ECHS. He was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, after the district learned of the arrest.

Roberts cleared the district’s background check process in July 2021 and began working for the district at the start of the 2021–22 school year, according to the district. There have been no allegations that the teacher had any inappropriate contact with students in the district, Stout wrote.

“The safety of all our students is our top priority. We know that many of our students and families will have questions and concerns,” Stout said in the letter. “Extra counseling support will be available as needed, in addition to our campus counselors and staff.”

This is a developing story.

