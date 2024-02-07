Austin JROTC cadet to receive leadership award in April

Feb. 7—Austin High senior and JROTC cadet Demond Jackson, who says he was headed in the wrong direction before coming under the mentorship of his JROTC instructor, now works part time, makes good grades, is active in numerous school activities and in April will receive a prestigious leadership award at Redstone Arsenal.

Jackson is the only cadet in the two Decatur City Schools Junior ROTC programs who will receive the Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Littrell Leadership Award this school year, according to Austin High JROTC instructor Lt. Col. Eugene Thurman.

Thurman said the award is given to students who not only achieve in the classroom, but also are a positive face in their communities and provide support for their peers.

"Jackson's maturity in the program really makes him stand out," Thurman said. "He is not only a leader, but he is the command sergeant major of the battalion. Just his ability to perform mentally and physically in this program — he is on every team this program has."

The namesake for the award Jackson will receive, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Littrell, was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1973 for his actions during the Battle of Dak To during the Vietnam War. Littrell was wounded several times during the 1970 battle but continued to fight and care for other wounded soldiers until help arrived.

Jackson will receive the award April 27 at the Redstone Arsenal Sergeants Major Association Dinner in Huntsville.

Jackson, 18, entered the JROTC program during the beginning of his sophomore year at Austin High School. He competes in three JROTC drill teams and the exhibition team and is a commander for their color guard during competitions.

On March 23, Jackson and the Black Bear Battalion will compete at a statewide drill competition at Jacksonville State University.

While he had a grandfather who was an Army veteran, Jackson had his own reasons for enlisting in the JROTC.

"I saw some of the things they were doing like community service projects and I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself," Jackson said. "My grandfather was in the Army, but I joined JROTC just out of an interest I had in military myself."

Thurman said Jackson saw a need to serve his community recently when he heard of a fellow cadet whose mother passed away last week.

"Jackson was the first one to reach into his pockets and give a donation to that family," Thurman said.

Jackson was raised in a single-parent household and said after joining the JROTC program, Thurman became the father figure he was seeking.

"I truly can say if he had not done that, I would not be where I am at today," Jackson said. "I had a really bad attitude and I didn't want to listen to anyone but Colonel was the one person I did listen to and I'm glad I did."

When he's not leading his fellow cadets, Jackson works part time at Jack's Restaurant on Beltline Road and serves as the school historian on the student council. Despite his hectic schedule, Jackson has maintained a 3.6 grade point average this school year and Thurman said he is the highest academic performer in the JROTC program this year, which has a total of 107 students.

"He is number 47 out of 285 in his graduating class," Thurman said.

Jackson said he received a full-ride scholarship to Jacksonville State University and another scholarship to Norwich University, a private military college in Vermont. He plans on enlisting in the U.S. Army and attending one of the two schools.

"I plan to commission as a second lieutenant in the Army after college," Jackson said.

Jackson said he has big plans after he begins his tenure in the Army and may consider a career in law enforcement.

"I want to get my master's degree in homeland security and my master's degree in criminal justice and, hopefully, a Ph.D. in criminal justice, but I don't know if I'm actually going to pursue that yet," Jackson said. "Ultimately, when I retire I want to be a JROTC instructor like Col. Thurman or be a professor of military science at Norwich University or at another private military college."

