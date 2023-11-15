Austin leaders react to mistrial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor in 2020 shooting

On the fifth day of deliberations in the murder trial against Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, the jury was unable to reach a verdict, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Taylor's killing of Michael Ramos sparked immediate community outcry and social justice protests when it occurred in 2020, at about the same time as other nationwide calls to reform policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Taylor was thought to be the first in the Austin Police Department’s history to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting.

Austin city leaders and police were contacted by the American-Statesman to comment on Wednesday's mistrial declaration by Judge Dayna Blazey. The story will be updated as more people respond.

Mayor Kirk Watson

“This mistrial will leave just about everyone frustrated, but we can’t let this outcome divide our city,” Watson said in a written statement.

Watson said that the city has come "a long way" in becoming more transparent in terms of how policing is conducted. He said he will continue "pushing" to be more transparent, while adding that everyone within the Austin Police Department is "dedicated to wholesale change and a new way of policing that focuses on building trust within the community, improving communication, implementing de-escalation tactics, and understanding mental health needs."

"The last few days have intensified the community conversation around public safety and policing, and I understand and support everyone’s right to make their feelings known and their voices heard," Watson said. "I ask that we express our views and emotions in a way that is safe and constructive to the dialogue that needs to continue."

Watson later thanked police officers, stating that "this community supports you and wants you to be a part of our efforts to create a safer city." In addition to thanking officers, he also thanked the jury and Judge Dayna Blazey.

CLEAT, Texas law enforcement union

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas said in a written statement that the union respects the "outcome of jury decisions" and that critical incidents such as Ramos' killing are "difficult to process."

CLEAT said it would continue representing Taylor "as long as it takes to clear his name."

"Police officers are hired and trained by cities with elected officials at the helm," the statement reads. "Officers are regularly discredited and discarded by those same people at the first sign of politically generated outrage. Political winds and trends do not keep families and communities safe; that’s done by the brave men and women of law enforcement."

Austin Justice Coalition

Chas Moore, founder of the Austin Justice Coalition, said the mistrial declaration "betrays the community’s response to the awful and unjustified killing of Mike Ramos." Moore said members of the coalition "demand" the case be retried by Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

In a statement, Moore referenced another murder charge leveled against Taylor in connection with the 2019 death of Mauris DeSilva, who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed. A trial in that case is expected in 2024.

"Taylor must be held to public account for this harmful act so that he never regains the ability patrol our community with a gun and the discretion to use force," Moore's statement reads. "We remain resolute in the face of this latest injustice and guarantee that Mike’s name will never be forgotten, and our efforts to end police violence and impunity and to build transformative justice alternatives will only strengthen."

Moore also called on the city to implement Proposition A, the voter-approved city charter aimed at increasing police oversight.

Chris Harris, policy director for the Austin Justice Coalition, who was at the courthouse on Wednesday with Michael Ramos' mother, Brenda Ramos. Harris said the mistrial is a "miscarriage of justice."

"The idea that (the family) has to go through another (trial) is really troubling," Harris told the American-Statesman. "But at the end of the day, the interests of justice demands that the district attorney retry this case."

