Austin Lowes elected as new chairperson of Sault tribe

Austin Lowes, Chairperson of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians

SAULT STE. MARIE — Austin Lowes is the new chairperson of the Sault Tribe board of directors following a special election that concluded Dec. 7.

With 3,719 votes, Lowes bested competitors Bridgett Sorenson, who received 1,446, and DJ Hoffman, who received 1,374 votes.

The results of the Dec. 7 special election

The totals announced Wednesday night were unofficial vote counts; official vote counts will be ratified and released Dec. 12.

Austin Lowes was elected to the board in 2020 and currently is vice chair of the board of directors. Lowes served as vice chair to previous Chairpersons Aaron Payment and, briefly, DJ Hoffman.

On the day the votes are ratified, Lowes will step down from his current position of Vice Chair and step into his position as Chairperson until his term ends on June 27, 2024.

The special election occurred as a result of Hoffman being removed as chairperson after the board conducted a vote of no confidence him July 12. The new board removed him after he was installed in the position by the outgoing board, following the board election in June.

The chairperson position was empty for several months; the tribe was allowed to keep the position empty until the end of its regular term, but choose to have a special election.

On Oct. 24, the tribe announced a special election to take place, and tribal members voted with mail in ballots.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Special election concluded Dec. 7 with Austin Lowes being elected