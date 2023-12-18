Austin makes list of 2023 top-ranking cities, but this other Texas city ranked higher

Lawnstarter released their top-ranking cities of 2023. Here's how Austin performed against the 500 biggest U.S. cities throughout the year in their various rankings.

Lawnstarter made 70 rankings this year and calculated the top cities with three weighted factors, including the total number of times each city placed in the top 10, times each city placed 1st, and the average position across all rankings in which it ranked in the top 10.

Austin was ranked in 11th place with a score of 30, behind the top Texas city, Houston, in 7th place with 38.57 points. The top spot went to New York with a score of 98 points.

More: The 10 best dishes you must try from this year's new Austin restaurants

Mid-day traffic flows down Congress Avenue in Austin, March 22, 2023.

Austin's strongest category this year was food, earning the top spot for chili and food truck lovers. The city was also given an honorable mention for placing 18 other times in the top 10 across other rankings, but it was still not enough to make it the best city in Texas.

Not to give too much credit to Houston. In the "Surprising Findings" section of their list, they found Houston was the only top-ranking city to place twice on their worst categories including 1st for dirtiest city and 5th for most vulnerable cities for rat infestations.

More: Austin makes list of 2023 best barbecue cities in the U.S. — but not in the top 10

Top 10 top-ranking cities in the U.S. in 2023

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Miami, FL Seattle, WA Houston, TX San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Portland, OR

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin makes list of 2023 top-ranking cities, but not in the top 10