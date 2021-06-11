Austin man arrested for alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

Jun. 11—AUSTIN — Two Minnesota men, including one from Austin, were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, was taken into custody by FBI Minneapolis special agents and the Austin Police Department on charges relating to criminal acts at the Capitol, the FBI Minneapolis tweeted.

Brian Mock, 42, of Minneapolis, also was arrested for his alleged involvement in criminal acts at the Capitol.

Three other Minnesotans have been charged in connection to the Capitol demonstration that turned violent and deadly.

A Lindstrom, Minn., man was arrested in April. Jonah E. Westbury was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rochester resident Victoria C. White also was arrested in April. She was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, of Moorhead, Minn., appeared in U.S. District Court in Bemidji in March on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

More than 450 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.