Austin man charged with criminal vehicular operation

Jan. 5—MANKATO — An Austin man faces a felony for criminal vehicular operation as well as DWI and open bottle charges after a reported crash caused serious injuries to a passenger.

Gay Ler, 26, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court for an alleged incident in May.

A criminal complaint states a Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 33 on May 7 to find a Nissan "well into an agricultural field."

The deputy reported seeing an injured man lying on the ground. Emergency crews transported him to a hospital, where his spleen, a portion of small bowel, a portion of colon and his appendix were removed, according to the complaint.

Police said a second man at the scene, who had a laceration on his head but didn't want medical attention, identified Ler as the driver. The deputy reported seeing alcoholic beverages inside and outside the vehicle.

Ler reportedly told police he had consumed two alcoholic beverages before swerving the vehicle to avoid a deer. A preliminary breath test resulted in a .152 reading on him, according to the deputy.

After obtaining a search warrant for a blood or urine sample, the deputy reported the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed a result and found Ler had a blood alcohol concentration of .124 more than an hour after the crash occurred.

